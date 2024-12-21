“I’m devastated!”: Here’s how fans reacted to the What We Do in the Shadows series finale

What We Do in the Shadows fans have praised the comedy’s “fun and moving” series finale.

On 16 December, the widely acclaimed horror/fantasy mockumentary – based on the hit 2014 film of the same name – came to an end after six seasons and 61 episodes.

Viewers took to social media in droves to celebrate the show’s legacy and their reactions to the highly anticipated finale.

Based on the number of posts on X/Twitter alone, the episode had an unforgettable impact on fans, with one user celebrating it for “not dropping the ball” like other series finales.

Written by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms, the final entry concludes the hilarious and heartwarming arcs of our favourite Staten Island-based vampires and supernatural beings, such as Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

While one fan expressed disappointment that What We Do in the Shadows was ending, they praised the show for “lasting as long as it did and never [skipping] a beat, just like the movie it’s based on.”

Another viewer on Reddit complimented the chaotic finale’s meta elements and multiple endings, writing: “This is such a ‘everything including the kitchen sink’ ending. It’s so bizarre. I love it. I mean, who would have called a “The Usual Suspects” ending?”

A third fan added” This show will forever be etched into my heart, so many good laughs over the years, I will miss this one day.”

In a recent interview with Salon, Novak and Schaal reflected on their time with the series and the bittersweet finale.

“It is sad… And I think I was saying that I feel like I’ll never be on a show as surreal and quick and weird as this one,” the Bob’s Burgers star told the news outlet.

“It’s just such a unique show, and I’m hoping that somebody else will write more shows like this… that go into a mythological, supernatural world, but it’s still sort of accessible and funny as hell.”

Novak echoed similar sentiments, describing his time with the show as an “A+ experience.”

“It’s been a beautiful journey, and I met some beautiful people, and… I felt like I’ve raised my game and learned a lot,” he explained.

“And, you know, meeting the fans – the way you express how fond you are of the show. That’s really what it boils down to –– the audience getting a kick out of it. I’m just a small piece of the puzzle, so I’m just lucky that all the other pieces of the puzzle fit so beautifully together.”

Throughout its run, What We Do in the Shadows received universal acclaim for its cast performances and comedic storylines. It earned 29 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including three for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Additionally, the series won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2023 for its progressive LGBTQIA+ representation. Guillermo memorably came out as gay in the fourth season, and in 2020, co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Paul Simms revealed that all the characters are pansexual.

You can watch all six What We Do in the Shadows seasons on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Check out more fan reactions to the finale below.