“I felt like I couldn’t be myself”: Chappell Roan gets candid about her religious upbringing

Chappell Roan has opened up about the difficulties of navigating her queerness and religious upbringing.

On 15 December, Apple TV released A Carpool Karaoke Christmas with Zane Lowe, which featured Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and the ‘Hot to Go’ singer.

During Chappell’s segment, the 26-year-old talent was joined by her parents, Kara and Dwight, as they drove around her home state of Missouri.

While she delivered iconic renditions of ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’ and ‘Pink Pony Club,’ the beloved talent also peeled back the curtain on her religious upbringing and the impact it had on her queer identity.

“I know for a lot of people, it’s actually very freeing. For me, it almost did the opposite, where I felt like I couldn’t be myself, that who I was was a sin, and I was going to hell no matter how good of a person I was or how much I love God, for being gay,” she explained to Zane.

“I just couldn’t handle feeling ashamed. And when I moved to LA, I didn’t feel that type of shame.”

While Chappell’s life has improved since her move, she still expressed a love for Missouri, adding that she was “grateful” to be from “The Show-Me State.

“A lot of my family and I have very different views and love is so not black and white for me. Because I’m from the Midwest, I come from a conservative community. I understand the fear and where it comes from,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

“It’s scary when it’s something you don’t know or understand. It’s like one degree in every conversation. Just like conversation after conversation, and not just giving up on people that have helped you when you were in diapers. That’s just not how I personally operate. The door has to be open, or there is no learning.”

Fortunately, her parents have already learned so much from Chappell’s journey and identity.

After singing ‘Pink Pony Club,’ Dwight gushed about his daughter and her music, stating: “What she stands for is a lot of hope. But what she has taught me as a father is respect for other people and all people.

“And that’s what I want people to understand. Everything that is about her is about loving everybody. She has taught me that.”

Chappell’s recent interview comes after a monumental year for the ‘Casual’ artist.

Following the release of her stand-alone pop anthem, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, she catapulted to mainstream superstardom, with critics and fans praising the song for its unapologetic queerness and themes of compulsory heterosexuality.

Chappell’s 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, subsequently began to climb the worldwide charts, hitting number one in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand and number two spot on the Billboard Hot 200.

You can watch the full episode of A Carpool Karaoke Christmas on Apple TV.