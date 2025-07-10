Heartstopper star Joe Locke to make West End debut!

Heartstopper star Joe Locke is set to make his West End debut in the UK premiere of Clarkston.

Written by Samuel D. Hunter, best known for his Oscar-winning drama The Whale, the story follows Jake, a young man “on a journey West to rediscover himself,” where he meets Chris, a “kindred soul hiding in a night shift at a Costco in a rural American town”.

The synopsis continues: “As their bond deepens, so does their sense of adventure. Maybe they could finally give life new meaning by chasing something more – like the intrepid explorers Lewis and Clark before them.”

Described as a “modern frontier story that blazes a trail through friendship, acceptance, love and the hope of new discoveries,” Clarkston will be directed by Drama Desk and Obie-winning director Jack Serio. Locke will star opposite Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian) and Sophie Melville (The Way).

In a statement, Locke said he’s “thrilled” to be making his West End debut in Clarkston, adding: “Samuel D. Hunter’s writing is so deeply human and honest that I immediately connected with the play when I read it. I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to life and share it with audiences in London.”

D. Hunter said: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring Clarkston to London audiences, especially with this phenomenal cast and creative team. I’ve always adored the UK’s theatre scene, so being able to share this play with audiences in the West End is truly a dream come true.

“This play draws from themes of the vast and isolated American West and the colonial past of the United States, but it’s fundamentally a story about love and friendship in the midst of an unknown future, which is a pretty universal story these days.”

Locke memorably rose to fame as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s lauded teen drama series Heartstopper, which is set to conclude with a feature film. For his performance, Locke received a nomination at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

Last year, he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the series Agatha All Along, where he played Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan/Wiccan – the son of Avengers anti-hero Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

As for his stage credits, Locke won the Best Professional Debut Award for his performance in The Trials (2022), and made his Broadway debut in 2024 in the Tony-nominated Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Clarkston will have a limited run in the West End this Autumn – visit the play’s official website for more information.