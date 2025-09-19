Glee star Chord Overstreet reveals he did a full-frontal Playgirl shoot: “It’s out there”

Chord Overstreet has opened up about his Playgirl past, and fans are both shocked and intrigued.

On 15 September, TV viewers were treated to the first episode of the new game show, Celebrity Weakest Link.

Hosted by comedian and gay icon Jane Lynch, the series follows the same formula as previous iterations; contestants attempt to correctly answer a range of questions in an effort to win a cash prize.

As the name suggests, the new show features eight celebrities competing to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choice.

For the premiere episode of Celebrity Weakest Link, Lynch brought a handful of her Glee castmates – Becca Tobin, Heather Morris, Overstreet, Dot-Marie Jones, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Max Adler and Alex Newell – to take part in an epic reunion.

While the episode was full of hilarious and wholesome moments, things took an NSFW turn when Overstreet opened up about his Playgirl past.

The shocking revelation came after Lynch asked the Falling for Christmas star if he enjoyed participating in the Glee Live! In Concert tour.

“I loved it, it was like getting to play in front of 18,000 people. It was insane,’ he replied.

Lynch then cheekily brought up a $100,000 offer Overstreet received at the time, resulting in the latter confirming the Playgirl offer.

“I got asked to a full-frontal spread in Playgirl. We shot it, and the images were so–” he explained before his castmates shared their shocked reactions.

“You actually shot it? You actually did it?” Riley exclaimed, to which Overstreet replied: “We did. I pocketed the money, and it was the biggest issue that they ever had – preorders, presales. Then my publicist pulled it off the rack. So, it’s out there. It’s out there somewhere.”

Towards the end of the exchange, Lynch jokingly gave America a task to find the mysterious spread.

“This is your mission, should you choose to accept it. Find those Playgirls,” she exclaimed.

Of course, Overstreet’s confession went viral on social media, with many fans sharing their shocked and thirsty reactions.

One person on X/Twitter wrote, “RELEASE THE PROOFS,” while another fan tweeted: “Give him $250,000 and release the files!”

A third Glee enthusiast on Reddit commented: “I refuse to believe it was fully nude. He was probably holding a hat there or strategically covering himself somehow.”

While Overstreet’s confession has sparked an internet-wide search, it’s not the first time the idea has made headlines.

Back in 2010, a representative for Playgirl told E! News that they were interested in the 4th Man Out star gracing the pages of their magazine, adding that “he doesn’t even have to take it all off.”

