Fans are drooling over Chris Evans’ ripped physique at TIFF

Chris Evans’ latest public appearance has sparked a feral epidemic on social media.

On 4 September, the 50th annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) kicked off its two-week run.

As in previous years, the event features a diverse range of film screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, and other events.

In addition to offering a packed itinerary, TIFF gives fans a chance to see their favourite celebrities, with many A-list actors attending the event to support their upcoming projects.

On 6 September, the girls, gays and theys were sent down a thirst-fueled spiral when Chris Evans was spotted at the festival alongside his Sacrifice co-star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Keeping things simple, the Materialists star sported a dark blue shirt – which showcased his bulging biceps and massive chest – with a pair of black slacks and round spectacles reminiscent of Jonathan Bailey’s viral ‘sluttly little glasses.’

Of course, it didn’t take long for Evans’ TIFF appearance to spread like wildfire on X/Twitter, with many users sharing their feral and hilarious reactions to his noticeably bigger physique and “babygirl” energy.

“No lube, no protection, all night, all day, missionary, cowboy, reverse cowboy, doggy, backwards, sideways, on the bed, on the couch, bent over the kitchen counter, by the fireplace, against the wall, in the shower, on the floor, in the basement, against the window,” one fan wrote.

Another person commented: “Chris Evans girlies have experienced diminishing returns in recent years, but we’re starting to have a comeback.”

A third Chris Evans enthusiast added: “Slutty little glasses and a tight shirt, I’ll never be over Chris Evans as long as I live.”

Evans’ buff new look also captured the attention of MCU fans who became convinced that he would be reprising his role as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday.

“Welcome back, Captain America, oh ma gurd,” one user tweeted, while another wrote: “This is the most Steve Rogers that Chris Evans has ever looked.”

While we haven’t received an official confirmation of Evans’ involvement, we know Avengers: Doomsday will feature staple MCU actors reprising their beloved roles.

The stacked cast includes: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing, Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy / Beast, and Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds / Sentry.

More starpower incoming: Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme / Mistique, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, and Robert Downey Jr as Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom.

Other notable actors expected to appear in the film include Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange and Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

You can check our more fan reactions to Chris Evans’ TIFF appearance below.