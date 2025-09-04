Dylan Efron leaves fans swooning with shirtless Samsung ad

Dylan Efron has ditched his kit again, but with a slight comedic twist.

Over the last week, The Traitors star has fronted a series of ads promoting Samsung’s new Galaxy 7 Fold7, including one poking fun at his perpetual shirtlessness.

At the start of the video, Efron is sitting poolside, ripped body on full display, of course, alongside gay TikTok comedian and podcaster, Jake Shane.

“Bro, my agent needs a headshot of me wearing, get this, a shirt,” Efron says, resulting in Shane replying: “Talk about off-brand.”

The 33-year-old reality TV star then opens his Galaxy 7 Fold7 to create an AI-generated shirt for one of his shirtless selfies.

Unsurprisingly, the commercial has been a hit with Efron’s growing fan base, who flocked to his Instagram comment section to share their reactions.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a Samsung ride or die until now,” one person commented.

Another fan joked, “But does it take off your pants?!” while a third viewer added, “So can it remove a shirt too? Asking for a friend…”

In addition to his shirtless Samsung ad and steamy Instagram posts, Efron is set to captivate the girls, gays and theys as a competitor on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

On 3 September, it was announced that the social media influencer would hit the dance floor with ballroom pro Daniella Karagah.

In an interview with US Weekly, Efron discussed his upcoming debut, describing it as a more challenging experience than his time on The Traitors (US) season three.

“This is way worse, because this is the round table, but I’m dancing. All I had to do was raise my hand at that one. This one’s like, get up on the table and dance,” he explained.

Efron also expressed his excitement about stepping out of his comfort zone, despite initially hesitating to participate in DWTS season 34.

“I immediately was like, ‘No way am I gonna do that.’ Those are the things you need to reflect on and be like, ‘I’m saying no because I’m scared, and I’m scared because this could be the best thing I’ve ever done.’ Stepping out of your comfort zone in that way is the best thing to do,” he continued.

As for his family’s reaction to his casting announcement, Efron revealed that they are all supportive, including his famous older brother Zac.

“[Zac’s] like, ‘The best part is going to be those live shows.’ He was saying, like, ‘It’s such a good feeling,'” the handsome star explained.

Hopefully, Efron will treat fans to more shirtless and steamy moments on Dancing with the Stars season 34.