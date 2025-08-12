Drag Race’s Trixie Mattel reflects on emotional break up with ex: “Oh my god, I was a mess”

Trixie Mattel has shed some light on the emotional turmoil she endured after her break up.

In December 2024, the All Stars 3 winner announced that she and David Silver had called it quits in a YouTube video titled ‘Getting Ready for 2025.’

The two had been together for close to eight years and starred in two Discovery+ reality TV series, Trixie Motel and Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home.

“The other thing I had to tell you about, it’s not my favourite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for a while, but David and I separated quite some time ago now. It feels like you people who know me but don’t know really know me in real life are the last people to know about it,” she explained.

“Everybody in my world has known about it for quite some time, and I just feel– it feels crazy that I haven’t come clean on the internet yet, but I was waiting for the right moment and the right way. I wish it was fabulous and dramatic and sensational, and I wish there was more to say, but this isn’t salacious, and it just happened.”

Since uploading the video, Trixie has refrained from sharing additional details about the break-up, focusing on her various successful business endeavours and her popular podcast with fellow Drag Race star Katya, The Bald and the Beautiful.

However, during a recent stop on Paloma Faith’s Mad, Sad and Bad podcast, the talented performer shared insight into the emotional fallout she experienced after their split.

When asked about fame and if she ever felt like she was going insane, Trixie replied, “Oh yes. Oh yes,” before citing the aforementioned break-up.

“I went through a separation, and it was with somebody that I had done television with, and you know we were on TV together. We opened a motel together… we were creative collaborators and great friends,” she said.

Trixie went on to admit that it was difficult seeing them as a couple on Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, as they had already separated by the time it came out.

“One of the craziest I’ve ever felt was that being on TV, but that relationship not being in place anymore, and it was like your secret, but you know that relationship was not happening anymore. And that was weird,” she explained.

“I’m very used to being 100% honest with the audience. So I never operated from a place of like delayed truthtelling, I guess of like, ‘They don’t know that this relationship is over, but it’s on TV, so I can’t say it now.’ That was very dissonant.”

Paloma then asked if Trixie had ever performed in full drag while her private life was in disarray, to which the latter replied, “Yes.”

“There were times in the last few years where I couldn’t even get make-up on. I would cry during the make-up, on stage, between songs, during costume changes, I would walk off stage and cry,” she continued.

“And then it was like an idling panic attack for so long. I would wake up heart racing and just try to calm down so I could get in drag. And you know those types of episodes when they are long, they start so gradually, one piece at a time.”

Towards the end of their break up discussion, Paloma asked Trixie if it was the saddest she had ever been.

“I just never experienced such profound loss, and because so much of that was public, it felt so embarrassing. I felt like I was on television telling a story that felt dishonest in a way,” she continued.

“And I had never felt really dishonest with the audience before, and that made me feel ashamed. It was just wild.”

You can watch Trixie and Paloma’s interview here or below.