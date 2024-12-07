“Doing only one thing is boring to me”: David Archuleta gets candid about his sex life

American Idol star David Archuleta has spilt all the spicy details on his sex life.

Back in 2021, the 33-year-old singer came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” he said.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders, so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

Since that fateful day, Archuleta has been an open book about his queer identity and his life after coming out.

During his recent appearance on Logo’s Spill series with Johnny Sibilly, the dreamy singer answered an array of burning questions – including what he looks for in an ideal partner.

“I think I need someone who’s able to match my energy because I come across as a very sweet and docile person – and I am in many ways – but I’m not also,” he explained.

“So, I need someone who is able to handle my fiery side that people don’t usually expect from me.”

When asked about the details of his “firey side”, Archuleta revealed that it comes out in his relationships.

“Because, it’s like, I’m not ‘on’ anymore, and I can’t maintain it either,” he explained. “Even with my friendships, I can be ‘on,’ and then I can retreat when I exceed my limit. In a relationship, you can’t really do that. You have to be willing to show your good, bad, and ugly, feisty, and caring side.”

After dishing about his ideal partner, the interview took a spicy turn during the ‘What Makes David Archuleta Horny’ segment, which featured him sharing his unfiltered opinion on dicks and opening up about his demisexuality.

Archuleta also addressed the rumours of him being a top –which stemmed from his viral TikTok post in February.

In the aforementioned video, the beloved talent said he “couldn’t relate” to one of his followers who commented, “I was going to say, being a full-time bottom isn’t so bad.”

While Archuleta neither confirmed nor denied his favoured position at the time, it didn’t stop fans from assuming he was a top.

“I got sent that three times in the last day and a half. If you watch the TikTok that I think they’re quoting, there are people that are assuming that I was just bottom, bottom, bottom,” he explained to Sibilly.

“And when they first started saying that, I didn’t even know what that meant. I was like, ‘What do you mean a bottom?’ Because I did not know that kind of terminology before.”

Towards the end of his story, Archuleta debunked the top allegations before revealing that he was, in fact, verse.

“It’s not like I’m even into dick, and I’m not really into ass either, to be honest. I’m into the person. Doing only one thing is boring to me,” he added.

Of course, Archuleta’s interview has been celebrated by fans, with many taking to the comment section to share their reactions to his candid answers.

One person wrote: “I legit gasped when the segment ‘What makes David Horny” started… LMAO, omg he’s so cute I can’t even imagine him that way.”

Another fan commented: “I loved every second of this!! And shout-out to my fellow demis.”

Check out Archuleta’s full Spill interview here