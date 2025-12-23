Cynthia Erivo to be honoured with Innovation Award at 46th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Congratulations are in order for Cynthia Erivo!

Since the early 2010s, the multi-hyphenate artist has captivated audiences with her incredible voice and showstopping performances across film, TV, the West End, and Broadway.

However, 2025 has been particularly good for Erivo, who has been booked and very busy throughout the entire year.

From earning universal acclaim for her portrayal of Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good to earning multiple Grammy nominations and releasing a New York Times best-selling book, the 38-year-old talent has achieved incredible new levels of success (and rightfully so!).

In light of her inspiring year, the 46th London Critics Circle Film Awards announced Erivo as the third recipient of the Derek Malcom Award for Innovation.

The Tony-winning actor follows the footsteps of stars such as Zoe Saldaña and Colman Domingo.

“I am so deeply honoured to accept the Derek Malcom Award for Innovation and to be recognised in this capacity by the London Film Critics’ Circle, a group I greatly admire and one who has championed me throughout my career,” Erivo said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

“This has been an incredible year for film, and having the opportunity to bring Elphaba, the embodiment of a trailblazer, to the screen has been one of my greatest privileges.”

In a separate statement, the chair of the London Film Critics, Jane Crowther, praised Erivo for her “innovative work telling stories that illuminate, inspire and challenge audiences.”

“She defies expectations across music, film, and the stage,” Crowther added.

Erivo’s recent achievement comes a few weeks after she made Golden Globes history with her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nod for Wicked: For Good.

The remarkable feat makes her the first Black woman to be nominated twice in the category. Erivo previously earned the same nomination for 2024’s Wicked.

Shortly after the news was announced, the Poker Face star celebrated the exciting news via her Instagram story.

“WOW! What lovely news to receive live from the rehearsal room of @draculawestend. It’s an honour to be nominated once again for this film. It has been a beautiful journey to play this character, and this is the cherry on top,” she wrote.

“This entire journey could never have been possible without the wonderful leadership of my brother and glorious director John M Chu, and producer extraordinare everyone could only wish for, Mare Platt.”

In an additional statement to Deadline, Erivo emphasised the importance of ensuring this historic accomplishment doesn’t stop with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

“It’s amazing, but also let’s make sure that it doesn’t stay that way. Let’s make sure that more Black women are nominated in this category [Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy]. Being the first is always wonderful, but let’s make sure I’m not the last,” she exclaimed.

While Erivo’s Wicked era has come to an end, 2026 is already shaping up to be a very exciting and busy year for Erivo.

In February, The Outsider star will be playing Dracula, along with 22 supporting characters, in the one-woman adaptation of Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire novel.

For more information about the show, click here.