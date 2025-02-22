Cuckoo star Dan Stevens gets candid about his “terrifying” introduction to Grindr

Dan Stevens peeled back the curtain on the first time he was introduced to Grindr.

In a recent interview on the Just for Variety podcast, the Beauty and the Beast star opened up about his upcoming untitled project chronicling the creation of Bumble.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the untitled film will see Lily James portray Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and former CEO of the popular dating app, and Stevens as Badoo founder and investor Andrey Andreev.

When asked if he had any experience swiping on Tinder or Bumble, the 42-year-old actor revealed that the apps “came along” after his time on the dating scene.

Stevens tied the knot with his wife, Susie Harriet, in 2009 – three years before Tinder launched and nine years before Bumble arrived on the scene.

“It’s a brave new world out there. I know some people who are very actively into it, shall we say,” he explained.

“That in itself is a very interesting sort of phenomenon. A friend of mine calls it Candy Crush for humans.”

While Stevens admitted to never using the apps, he isn’t a complete stranger to how they work.

“I’ve had friends who’ve shown me apps. I remember a friend who showed me the early days of Grindr,” he explained.

“We were on Broadway, and just to show what sort of the radar was – we were in the basement of a Broadway theatre – he showed me, and he was like, “Well, this guy is 750 feet away.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Stevens (@thatdanstevens)

The Abigail star went on to joke about the horny men his friend was encountering on the app, stating: “I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ and it was just like all these little dots of all these horny gay men sort of circling us. So I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is terrifying.”

Before closing out the interview, Variety journalist Marc Malkin assured Stevens that not all Grindr users were horny gay men, adding: “We’re just looking for love, Dan. It’s just love,”

In response, Stevens said: “They might be horny. We don’t know.”

Of course, the Downton Abbey star’s interview has been a hit with pop culture enthusiasts on social media.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “You don’t show someone who’s never even used a dating app Grindr for the first time lmfao.”

Another person joked: “Girl, your friend showed you SNIFFIES.”

A third user added: “An article with the word Grindr and Dan Stevens was not on my bingo card.”

Stevens’ upcoming Bumble film is expected to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ later this year.