Celebrity Big Brother icon Tiffany Pollard has come out as non-binary

Reality TV icon Tiffany Pollard has come out as non-binary.

On 8 October, the beloved Celebrity Big Brother star will be heading back to our screens to host OUTtv’s new reality competition series, Slayers: Wheel of Fate.

The new series follows 10 queer competitors who take part in an “immersive gaming experience” that features a “mysterious castle, a villain named Queen Karen, and a ‘dragon’ that eats the eliminated contestant every week.”

The synopsis adds: “The players who survive will get to stand alongside Pollard as the ultimate Slayer and have the chance to walk away with a grand prize of up to $25,000, provided by Taimi, a leading LGBTQ+ dating app.”

Ahead of its world premiere, Pollard opened up to PinkNews about all things Slayer: Wheel of Fate, as well as her own non-binary identity.

⁠“I really do resonate with non-binary because I feel like we are so dual without even recognising it, because it takes two sexes for us to get here. So some days, you know, I may feel a lot more masculine, and some days I’m super feminine, and that’s okay,” she explained to the news outlet.

⁠Elsewhere in the interview, Pollard opened up about the first time she kissed a girl in middle school, revealing that it “felt right.”

⁠“It had to happen at some point. You gonna come out of that closet, and once you do, it’s like, ‘Okay, wow, this world is open to me in new ways,’ and sweetie, shoving me back in the closet is never gonna be an option.”⁠

⁠Towards the end of her sit-down, the College Hill: Celebrity Edition star reflected on why she has such a dedicated LGBTQIA+ fanbase.

“Well, I mean, look at me, am I not a drag queen? I mean that in all seriousness. I was bullied a lot, especially coming up as a kid, and I feel like the gays understand that and accept it and see me in a lot of the, and vice versa,” she explained.

⁠Pollard’s recent interview isn’t the first time she’s opened up about her queer identity.

During a 2024 appearance on The Jason Lee Show, reality TV icon exclaimed that she has “lived a very, very broad life.”

“I’ve never been afraid to do anything I wanted to do. I’ve seen it all, I’ve been it all, and I’m good at it all. Real good at it all,” she exclaimed.

Pollard also revealed that she began exploring her masculine side while she was in middle school.

“I talk like a man, I think like a man, I have a lot of male tendencies. That started coming out probably in middle school. The aggression and just feeling a certain masculinity, if you will,” she explained.

“And why is that something that I have to suppress if I know it’s there? But can I throw on a heel and a wig and feel amazing? Yes. But there’s still another side to me.”

Check out the trailer for Pollard’s new series, Slayers: Wheel of Fate, below.

