Broad City stars reminisce on Lady Gaga’s heartfelt reaction to the show using her song

Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have reflected on the wholesome interaction they shared with Lady Gaga.

During a recent interview on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, the two comedic talents opened up about their critically-acclaimed show – which the Parks and Recreation star also executive produced – and some of their favourite celebrity guest stars.

After reflecting on Kelly Ripa, RuPaul and Whoopi Goldberg’s hilarious contributions, Poehler asked Glazer and Jacobson if they remembered Lady Gaga’s X/Twitter reaction to the series using ‘The Edge of Glory’ in season two.

For context, the beloved track is featured in episode two during Abbi’s naked dance scene. At the time, Gaga praised the scene, describing it as the “greatest thing that’s ever happened.”

When reflecting on the MAYHEM singer’s reaction, Jacobson said: “We were in the writers’ room. She was like, ‘Oh my god, they used my song.’ I think it was like, ‘My favourite show used my song.'”

In addition to Gaga’s adorable X/Twitter reaction, the comedy duo opened up about meeting the Grammy winner during a stop on her Joanne tour.

“We met her. She, like, asked us to come, or invited us to a performance. We went on her bus. It was right outside of her performance,” Glazer explained.

“And she was so kind and [was like], ‘When I watch your show, I feel like I’m not famous and I’m young again and like just running around the city before all of this.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilana)

Glazer added that, while Gaga was “clearly grateful” for her success at the time, the fame was “also clearly quite heavy for her”.

“It was so many years ago, it was before. Now she’s such a woman in control,” she continued.

Based on the independent web series of the same name by Jacobson and Glazer, Broad City follows Abbi Abrams and Ilana Wexler, two friends attempting to make their mark in New York City.

Following its premiere in 2014, the show received rave reviews from critics and viewers, with many praising its comedy, cast chemistry and chaotic storylines.

Broad City was also lauded for its LGBTQIA+ representation, including Abbi having a same-sex love interest and various appearances from Drag Race and queer icons.

In March 2019, after five seasons and 50 episodes, the beloved show came to an end.

Check out Glazer and Jacobson’s full interview with Poehler here or below.