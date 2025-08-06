Bretman Rock announces “mutual and mature” break-up with boyfriend Justice

Social media star Bretman Rock has shared a heartbreaking life update.

On 4 August, the former GAY TIMES cover star took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he and his boyfriend of one year, Justice Fester, have broken up.

“Hey guys, this video is extremely hard for me to make, so please bear with me. I understand that I’ve always shared my life with you guys, my day-to-day, my family, down to my relationship,” the beauty influencer explained.

“Since a lot of you guys have been asking in the comments and DMs where Justice is, I just wanted to quickly address that we are no longer together.”

Bretman went on to say that it was a “mutual breakup,” before affirming that there was no bad blood between them.

“If there’s one thing I want to get out of the way, it’s that we are still friends. We still have love for each other, and I do believe that in divine timing, if we’re really meant for each other, then we will find each other again – and that’s exactly how we found each other this time anyway,” he continued.

Towards the end of his statement, the 27-year-old star assured fans that he and Justice were on good terms, adding that everything was “a mutual, mature understanding”.

“If there’s one thing we both value at the very beginning of our relationship, it’s our mental health, it’s our self-love and it’s our communication – and that’s something we valued all the way until the very end,” he said.

“If there’s anything I do ask… I would ask for some privacy, [and] some time to process everything. Please don’t point the finger at anybody. This was truly just two adults. It really came down to a conclusion that this isn’t something that we want to do, but it’s something that we need to do for our mental health.

“Who knows what the future will bring? But, right now, I’m locked in on myself. I would say this is my self-love era – but, girl, I’ve always loved myself. Period. So yeah, just give us time. It’s all love.”

Since sharing the news, Bretman and Justice have been showered with love and support from fans on social media.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “I love Bretman so much. He’s one of my absolute faves. He’s so gracious, and sweet, and beautiful and humble, I don’t know, I don’t know, I could go on. I hope they’re both doing ok. I wish them both happiness.”

Another fan on X/Twitter commented: “I wanna hug Bretman Rock bc I lowkey thought they’re gon get married.”

A third social media user added: “Now…. This was not on my 2025 bingo card.. I was waiting for the wedding.”

On 5 August, Bretman returned to his Instagram Story to thank his fans for their support and understanding.

“I have just been receiving so much love, compassion, respect, and it’s just been making this process easier, and you guys have been saying, ‘you’re handling this with so much grace,’ but it’s honestly because you guys are allowing me to,” he said.

“I really don’t know if my followers are just on ‘bad bitches’ setting only because every time I open my DM, especially yesterday, because I was so scared, but all the comments have just been like, ‘sending hugs and love,’ with consent, of course.

“And even on my end, like my friends and family have been nothing but supportive. Even Justice and I, we were texting and communicating yesterday and just making sure that we both know that we still got each other, even this whole entire process, which is a little traumatising and hard, but you guys are making it so easy.”

Bretman and Justice first went Instagram official in May 2024, when the former surprised his millions of followers by hard-launching their relationship on TikTok and Instagram.

A month after going public, the You’re That Bitch author opened up about the origins of their romance during his appearance on Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube channel, revealing that they had met six years before the start of their relationship.

Sending love and support to Bretman and Justice.