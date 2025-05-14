9-1-1 star Oliver Stark said this particular Buddie scene was “super gay”

Oliver Stark has shared his two cents on this iconic Buddie scene from 9-1-1 season three.

Over the last few years, TV viewers worldwide have immersed themselves in the shocking and chaotic drama Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created.

Set in Los Angeles, 9-1-1 follows a group of police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers who risk their lives to help save civilians from terrifying situations.

Since its release, the show has received acclaim from fans and critics, particularly for its adrenaline-pumping action, Bassett’s leading performance, and its emotional storylines.

However, one aspect of the show that has particularly captivated LGBTQIA+ viewers is the electric chemistry between firefighters Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz (Ryan Guzman) and Evan “Buck” Buckley (Stark).

Over the course of eight seasons, fans have shipped the two characters together, affectionately naming them “Buddie.” Fervour for the pairing reached new heights in season seven after Buck came out as bisexual in the show’s 100th episode.

While we’re still waiting for the 9-1-1 writers to pull the trigger on the fan-favourite ship, the series has featured plenty of Buck and Eddie moments that have oozed romantic tension.

One scene that has constantly been revisited and used as proof of a Buddie romance is the kitchen scene from season three, episode nine.

After having a heart-to-heart discussion about Eddie’s fighting habits, the two indulged in cheeky banter about a tense interaction they had at a grocery store.

“I thought for sure that day in the grocery store you were going to take a swing at me,” Buck said.

In response, Eddie looked his friend up and down and stated: “Not that you didn’t deserve it. But I wouldn’t do that. You were on blood thinners.”

The banter continued, with Buck telling Eddie that he could “take him” as he walked closer to him.

“You think so?” Eddie said, which resulted in Buck stating, “I know. You wanna go for the title?”

Despite the moment ending with the two playing a fighting video game, fans have remained adamant that there was romantic tension between the two characters.

However, viewers weren’t the only ones to notice the queer undertones of the scene.

In a recent interview on the Smith Sisters Live podcast, Stark admitted that Buck and Eddie’s aforementioned interaction was “super gay.”

“When that scene was written, Tim Minear, who is our showrunner, said to the writer of the episode, ‘This is just two guys talking to each other?” And the writer said, “I wouldn’t talk to my best friend like that,” he added.

While the 9-1-1 writers have yet to make Buddie canon, the show’s current season finally acknowledged the idea during the 11th episode – which featured Tommy accusing Buck of having feelings for Eddie.

Following the episode’s release, Minear opened up to The Wrap about the clash and why he had Tommy bring up Eddie.

“He makes the most sense. He sees how close Buck and Eddie are, and I think any guy in that situation would be like, ‘I think we need to talk about your best friend and how you just decided to move into his house,'” he explained.

When asked about the episode potentially intensifying Buddie fan support, Minear responded somewhat cryptically.

“I mean, look, here’s the thing I’ll say. Do I end up touching a third rail? Maybe. But at the end of the day, I have to be honest with where the characters are at this moment in time and write the things that I think they would be saying and what would be happening,” he teased.

“It does not mean I’m making promises or anything like that. The story is alive, and it continues.”

The season eight finale of 9-1-1 is set to air on 15 November.