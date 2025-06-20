5 gay and bi celebs who got hotter after they came out

Baby girl, I’m not one to gossip, but I couldn’t help but notice that these queer celebs have gone from fine to foineeee since coming out.

There’s just something about people living their authentic selves that adds a certain je nais sais quois, wouldn’t you agree?

Gay glow-ups are a thing. Listen, you don’t take my word for it, check them out for yourself. I know you wanna.

Elliot Page

I don’t wanna rock, DJ, but Elliot Page in a suit should come with a warning.

Look, Page has always been gorgeous, but after he came out in 2020, his hotness has multiplied tenfold. The clothes, the confidence – all of it. We’re drooling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Khalid

A musician and a masterpiece, Khalid’s gay glow up since 2024 has seen him truly step into himself. The nods to femme in this pink cardigan and those painted nails are a combo sure to make everyone weak at the knees. J’adore!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid)

Alexander Lincoln

While Alexander Lincoln has proudly told fans he “isn’t straight”, we have to say, sitting like that on a chair will do nothing to beat the bisexual rumours. (We’re just having a little joke! Nobody has to disclose their sexuality!)

Either way, since Lincoln let us know he wasn’t boring (again, just a little joke), he sure has got hotter. We can’t wait to see more *fans self*.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Lincoln (@alexander__lincoln)

Lauv

Producing bop after bop, consider us under Lauv’s spell.

Since Lauv let us know he was “gay, but not gay, but gay”, in 2023, he’s been getting cuter by the minute (that’s a lot of minutes!). Especially with those highlighted curls and patchwork tats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauv (@lauvsongs)

Lil Nas X

From the old town road to pink fur coats on a zebra print back seat. We are LIVING for the Lil Nas glow up. And this isn’t the first time he’s shown us just how hot he is. Pole dancing devil, anyone? No? What about *that* nude shower scene? Seriously. Call us when you want. Call us when you need!