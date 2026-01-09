GoFundMe for Renée Good nears $1.5 million as protests erupt over her killing by ICE agent

A GoFundMe page set up to “support the wife and son of Renee Good” as they “grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother” has raised nearly $1.5 million in just 24 hours.

On 7 January, Good, 37, was fatally shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent named Jonathan Ross.

Good was sitting in her car near the scene of an ongoing ICE operation when officers approached her. As she attempted to leave, Ross fired three shots, killing her. ICE agents then prevented bystanders, including one person who identified himself as a physician, from providing medical assistance.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the killing, claiming Ross acted in “self-defence” and labelling Good a “domestic terrorist” who had “weaponised her vehicle”. The remarks sparked widespread backlash.

Footage recorded by bystanders has led many to condemn the killing as unjustified. One eyewitness told PBS News Hour that Good appeared to be trying to leave the area, noting there was “definitely space to drive forward without hitting anybody” and that they did not believe anyone was in danger.

Another eyewitness told MPR News: “I just can’t be more clear that she posed absolutely no threat at all. From what I could tell, it looked like she was attempting to leave.” Video footage analysed by The New York Times similarly shows Good attempting to drive away, with no indication she was trying to harm Ross or anyone else.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey echoed those concerns, saying: “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bullshit. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

As Good’s killing continues to spark protests around the world against ICE, police brutality and the Trump administration, a GoFundMe page created by Mattie Weiss and Becka Tilsen has raised $1.476 million at the time of writing. The page describes Good as “pure sunshine, pure love”.

In an update, Tilsen thanked donors for their “generosity”, explaining: “My family met Renee and Becca after they moved to town and became fast friends.” She added that Becca, Renee’s wife, would be added as a beneficiary “as soon as possible”.

“They will have direct access to all of these funds,” Tilsen continued. “Thank you again for your compassion. They feel this tidal wave of care and it really matters.”

According to The Washington Post, Good had three children: a 15-year-old daughter and two sons aged 12 and six. An award-winning poet and writer from Colorado Springs, Colorado, she previously co-hosted a podcast with her then-husband, comedian Tom Macklin, with whom she shared her six-year-old son.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter was “extremely passionate” and “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” not the kind of person who would confront an ICE officer.

“She was extremely compassionate,” she said. “She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

On 9 January, Becca Good expressed her gratitude “to all the people who have reached out from across the country and around the world to support our family” in a statement to MPR News. She described the outpouring of support as “the most fitting tribute”, writing that “if you ever encountered my wife, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, you know that above all else, she was kind”.

“In fact, kindness radiated out of her,” she continued. “Renee sparkled. She literally sparkled. I mean, she didn’t wear glitter but I swear she had sparkles coming out of her pores. All the time. You might think it was just my love talking but her family said the same thing. Renee was made of sunshine.

“Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow. Renee was a Christian who knew that all religions teach the same essential truth: we are here to love each other, care for each other, and keep each other safe and whole.”

Good closed by thanking the public for respecting her family’s privacy as they grieve, and for helping ensure Renee’s legacy is defined by love. She said her wife’s memory would be honoured by living her values, “rejecting hate and choosing compassion, turning away from fear and pursuing peace, refusing division”, and by committing to build “a world where we all come home safe to the people we love.”

Those wishing to support Good’s family can find the GoFundMe page here.