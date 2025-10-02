G-A-Y Bar to close, marking another major loss for London’s queer nightlife

Jeremy Joseph, the owner of the legendary G–A-Y Bar in Soho, has announced its closure.

Speaking to Metro, Joseph explained that long-running rent struggles, particularly during COVID, combined with Soho’s fading queer identity and safety concerns, led him to close G-A-Y Bar. He said these issues made his decision to concentrate on keeping Heaven open “a lot easier.”

“When I opened the Old Compton venue, it was the gayest street in London, but now it has lost its identity,” he said. “This weekend half of Old Compton Street was closed because there was a crime scene up. Most of the pride flags have been taken down, it’s really sad to see.”

Despite living above G-A-Y Bar, Joseph said he was forced to choose between it and Heaven when landlords ArchCo sought to increase Heaven’s rent. He explained that it was “better to protect one venue that’s got more history than another which is an area I cannot see improving.”

Joseph expanded on the difficulties with rent: “We underwent arbitration with ArchCo which was nearly two years of hell. But we didn’t let them bully us – we have come out the other side. I will say this to all business owners – never let your landlords bully you.”

He also posted an impassioned message on social media, recalling some of his fondest memories of G-A-Y Bar.

“I will never forget when Madonna performed at G-A-Y at the Astoria,” he wrote. “All night people were singing Madonna songs, the street was alive and electric and queer. Imagine that happening today, residents would be on the phone complaining, the gays are singing too loudly!”

Another moment that “will always stand out” for Joseph was the 2019 Pulse Nightclub shooting — the deadliest attack on LGBTQIA+ people in U.S. history, when 49 lives were tragically taken — which, he said, “brought everyone together and the focal point was Old Compton Street.”

Joseph reflected on how venues, artists and charities, devastated by the loss of life, wanted to “do something special” to bring people together and pay tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community and their “family in the US.”

With just 24 hours to organise, the word quickly spread: “By 5pm Old Compton Street was starting to get busier, by 6pm it was nearly full, and by 7pm you couldn’t move – the community came together in their thousands.”

Joseph ended his post by expressing gratitude to G-A-Y’s customers over the decades, while making clear that Heaven is his “future.”

“As of today, I hope to continue making Heaven a second home for so many LGBTQ+ people,” he said. “Being part of your lives and continuing toward Heaven’s 50th in 2029.”

His message was met with an outpouring of love and support from G-A-Y fans and performers, particularly the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, who have long been a mainstay of G-A-Y and Heaven’s nightlife. Several performers shared their memories and gratitude on social media.

Kyran Thrax said: “My love I’m so sorry – proud of you for how you’ve handled all of this.”

Peppermint commented: “One of the first places that allowed me to come and perform years before I was ever even on Drag Race. Appreciate you so much and definitely feeling this loss. Here’s to another chapter together my love! Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for our community.”

Laganja Estranja said she’s “so grateful” to Joseph to “have performed here and made many memories.”

One of Soho’s most iconic queer landmarks, G-A-Y Bar has been credited with helping make queer nightlife more mainstream and accessible to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Its closure, following the 2023 shutdown of G-A-Y Late, is a stark reminder of the threats facing London’s queer spaces, and for many, the loss is truly devastating.