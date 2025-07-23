‘If “love is love”, why are disabled queer people still waiting for true marriage equality?’

“Love is Love” is one of the cornerstones of Pride. A rallying cry that has been chanted at protests, printed on badges and flags, and plastered across every sanitised corporation’s obligatory Pride post. The slogan helped pressure governments into recognising that LGBTQIA+ people deserve the same rights and legal protections as everyone else. In many ways, it worked.

It has become so acceptable that there are even discussions in the LGBTQIA+ community about whether the phrase should be retired, believing that it has surpassed its role and is now a relic of campaigns past. That we should all move on.

But we didn’t win – not all of us. Because in the UK and around the world, disabled people are still waiting for true equal marriage.

Legally, disabled people can marry. But the benefits system punishes many of us for doing so. In the UK, under the Welfare Reform Act 2012, once a couple is legally married or in a civil partnership, their income is assessed jointly. For disabled people who rely on benefits to survive and to cover the high cost of accessible living, marriage can mean those vital funds are reduced or cut entirely.

The result? Disabled people are forced into financial dependence on their partners. We risk losing not just money, but freedom. This policy increases the risk of abuse, creates enormous strain on relationships, and reinforces the dehumanising idea that disabled people are a “burden” to be passed from the state to a spouse.

Many disabled people work. But benefits often cover essential equipment, mobility aids, specialist care and other life-sustaining needs. For those who don’t or can’t work, benefits are a lifeline. That lifeline shouldn’t vanish because we fall in love.