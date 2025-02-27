Pitch side dates: Sapphic couples on why they love Arsenal

There’s something special about Emirates Stadium – the buzzing chatter and chants rippling through the crowds as waves of LGBTQIA+ football fans pile into their seats. Music roars from speakers. You can feel the anticipation of something captivating about to happen. Arsenal Football Club is a place of community, camaraderie and togetherness. Whether you wear the kit or not, the matches are for everyone. So, what’s more special than attending an Arsenal match with your partner?
Julia and Dory first met on the dating app Hinge. They were both drawn to one another through a love of football, music and Uniqlo. Julia, originally from Aberdeen, hadn’t grown up supporting Arsenal but found herself drawn to the club’s inclusivity when she moved to London. Similarly, Dory initially thought football was a “straight man’s game”, yet, despite the odds, their third date was an AWFC match.
Now, the couple regularly attend women’s matches for dates. “We went to an Arsenal Women’s match together as one of our first dates, and since then, a shared love of football has formed one of the foundations of our relationship,” Julia shares. Continuing, she explains how football games have become more than just a bonding space, but an environment to spark new connections with queer football heads. “We have formed friendships with each other’s friends and family by attending games with them and now enjoy going to matches in bigger groups. I play for South London Laces, a grassroots women’s and non-binary club based in South London, and Dory standing on the sidelines at our matches and cheering the team on has brought us even closer together.”
With women’s football becoming enriched with greater LGBTQIA+ representation, Julia and Dory are grateful to be seeing the game moving forward, with Arsenal playing a leading role in queer inclusion. “It’s wonderful to see so many queer and sapphic people enjoy a sport which has historically been closed off to this audience. The community is thriving both at matches and online, and it is great to see so many new fans get into the sport via supporting Arsenal and beginning to play football themselves.”
Arsenal Women’s growth is unprecedented. Founded in 1987 by former footballer Vic Akers, this trailblazing club is 38 years in the making, and its roots all lead back to one thing – community. Born out of Arsenal in the Community, which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, AWFC first emerged as a programme to provide an inclusive, safe space for women, which soon evolved into ‘Arsenal Ladies’. Over 22 years, Akers led the club to an incredible 33 major trophies, notably earning AWFC’s first title, the Premier League Cup, in 1992. Since then, AWFC has been on an immeasurable journey, uniting players of all backgrounds on one pitch. Today, Pride flags flutter from pitch corners of Emirates Stadium, players don rainbow armbands, and the whole club celebrates Pride Month.
For football fans Clarice and Norhan, Arsenal games quickly became a meeting point for the two to grab a pint and spend quality time together. The couple first found each other four years ago at a lesbian club night, and their connection quickly grew. Clarice, a lifetime Arsenal fan who grew up supporting and playing the game, introduced Norhan to the team – someone who had always been sporty but never had her own club. “We met at an Easter G.IRL event, as you do. Disguised in a 5,10 bunny with stiletto heels, and another in a Playboy mask. We can both agree that regardless of the masquerade party, even with our eyes closed, we would have found each other thanks to our heavenly energies,” they both explain.
Since their first meeting, Norhan and Clarice have found comfort amongst LGBTQIA+ Arsenal fans. “Arsenal Women’s LGBTQIA+ fanbase is a safe space for all fans to be comfortable being who they are. Given that the Gay Gooners are the first and largest LGBTQIA+ football supporters group in England, it just goes to show that the fanbase is ever-growing and ever-supporting the community. It’s much more than football; being a fan means that we can all get together and inspire others to be strong individuals,” they share. “We both love the Arsenal women’s growing queer audience, as it diversifies the football culture. We have more of a safe space to voice opinions and extend the typical football culture. I believe that the growing queer football culture breaks old and unfashionable gender roles as it’s not only cis men watching football, it’s more inclusive, vibrant and free.”
Poppy and Ruby first met at The Bank of Friendship pub after the North London Derby last year. Introduced by mutual friends, the pair felt an immediate connection, empowered by their love for women’s football and Arsenal. Their passion for football has encouraged them to be more confident and open with their identities, embracing their authentic selves. “We love how women’s football is such a welcoming space for sapphic and queer people. It’s great to see so much visibility, and it definitely makes a difference in making everyone feel included in the stands,” they say. Together, the partners share a mutual love for the club and each other and spend weekends watching games and match analysis together.
As for tips on how to get a girl (or a they/them) at the Emirates, Poppy and Ruby encourage you to be brave and strike up a casual conversation. “We would say start by making friends, shoot your shot and hope for the best… It’s great rejection therapy if anything! You’ll never know if you don’t try,” they say. “Arsenal Women are building a space where sapphic culture is embraced and celebrated. In a world where queer representation in sports is still catching up, Arsenal is setting the standard both on and off the pitch.”
Football fan Robyn Gunn has two big loves: her girlfriend Abi and Arsenal FC. “Abi radiates such a warmth that anyone feels immediately at ease in her presence. She is the kindest and most caring person as well, so that’s a massive bonus,” Robyn shares. A regular at Emirates Stadium, for her, nothing compares to an easygoing pitch-side date. “What an iconic location. Home to the best team in the world. The atmosphere on match day is unrivalled! Experiencing this on a date or with the love of your life is something to remember. And, you can’t beat a Willy’s Pie for halftime grub,” she says.
Today, women’s football has grown to unprecedented levels. Arsenal Women’s audience continues to grow (bringing in an incredible 60,160 fans in attendance at one recent event). So, what can we learn from the romantic loves and queer friendships to be found at Emirates Stadium? Well, Robyn and Abi believe there’s some magic to be found in unfiltered queer love and expression: “There’s a huge community of people wanting to come together and enjoy the sport, meet friends, new loves and have fun. Naturally, the more we celebrate this, the more it will bleed through into other clubs.”