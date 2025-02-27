Pitch side dates: Sapphic couples on why they love Arsenal

There’s something special about Emirates Stadium – the buzzing chatter and chants rippling through the crowds as waves of LGBTQIA+ football fans pile into their seats. Music roars from speakers. You can feel the anticipation of something captivating about to happen. Arsenal Football Club is a place of community, camaraderie and togetherness. Whether you wear the kit or not, the matches are for everyone. So, what’s more special than attending an Arsenal match with your partner?

Julia and Dory first met on the dating app Hinge. They were both drawn to one another through a love of football, music and Uniqlo. Julia, originally from Aberdeen, hadn’t grown up supporting Arsenal but found herself drawn to the club’s inclusivity when she moved to London. Similarly, Dory initially thought football was a “straight man’s game”, yet, despite the odds, their third date was an AWFC match.

Now, the couple regularly attend women’s matches for dates. “We went to an Arsenal Women’s match together as one of our first dates, and since then, a shared love of football has formed one of the foundations of our relationship,” Julia shares. Continuing, she explains how football games have become more than just a bonding space, but an environment to spark new connections with queer football heads. “We have formed friendships with each other’s friends and family by attending games with them and now enjoy going to matches in bigger groups. I play for South London Laces, a grassroots women’s and non-binary club based in South London, and Dory standing on the sidelines at our matches and cheering the team on has brought us even closer together.”