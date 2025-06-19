Everything you need to know about the non-binary spectrum

Gender is expansive, which means there are multiple genders (not just two!!) to be experienced, performed and lived. With such variety to be found on either side of the binaries and everywhere in between, that means there are a multitude of experiences to be found within the non-binary spectrum, too.

Each one shares overlaps, and yet has subtle differences that help individuals identify their experience of gender. This guide explains it all, so you can align yourself and understand other people’s individual experiences of the non-binary spectrum.

What does non-binary mean?

Non-binary, sometimes spelt nonbinary, is a term that describes the experience of a person whose gender identity doesn’t fit comfortably within the gender binary. They are neither ‘male’ nor ‘female’, nor identify as either a ‘man’ nor a ‘woman’. It is a broad term, with many nuances, that can have multiple crossovers with the trans and intersex experience, particularly as some folks within these identities may not identify as men or women.

The truth is that while many people will conform to this binary, many others experience variations of gender that aren’t consistent with their assigned sex at birth, or feel that their identity isn’t defined by their genitals alone or at all.

Are trans people non-binary?

While trans people may identify as men or women, others may identify as non-binary.

For example, multi-award-winning activist and campaigner Jude Guaitamacchi is a trans-non-binary person who uses they/them pronouns to describe their gender identity.

Monroe Bergdorf, a trans activist and trans woman, uses she/her pronouns and identifies as a little non-binary.

Whereas actor and author Elliot Page, a trans person who uses queer and non-binary to describe their sexuality and gender, uses he/they pronouns interchangedly. Though he/him pronouns are preferred.

It’s important to treat each person as an individual and not a monolith of experience. If you aren’t sure, you may ask kindly about pronouns and gender identity. Just remember that it is up to the person you’re asking how much they want to disclose. If they don’t want to or don’t feel comfortable speaking about it, don’t push them for answers as this is wildly inappropriate, insensitive and can be very harmful.

Are all non-binary people trans?

While there are multiple overlaps with the trans identity and feelings of incongruence or gender dysphoria because of typically female or male physiology, not all non-binary people will identify as trans.

This could be for any number of reasons, but organisations like The Rainbow Project report that one reason might be because, “Some don’t feel comfortable identifying as being trans if they’ve faced animosity from binary transgender people.”

Are all intersex people non-binary?

Intersex people share a similar experience with not existing within the gender binary. And while their experiences do straddle gender and sex, there are some key differences. Let’s break it down.

Trans people feel an incongruence with the sex they are assigned at birth and the presentation and perception of their gender. They may be men, women or non-binary.

Non-binary people may be trans, but not all non-binary people will feel incongruence with their physiology. They may use any number of pronouns to describe themselves and their identity. And, while the non-binary identity broadly rejects gender norms and the gender binary, no non-binary person owes their gender presentation as androgynous, feminine or masculine.

Intersex people, on the other hand, may share a similar incongruence surrounding their physiology like trans people, but this is largely because they exist outside of the biological sex binary. And, like trans people, they may identify as male or female, or as non-binary.

Ben Pechey, who is a non-binary writer, author and activist, has recently shared their intersex identity on their social media. In a reel posted to Instagram, Pechey opened up to their audience about their identity and explained how their experiences of gender and their experiences in an intersex body felt cognisant.

It’s important to remember that gender is a social construct that can be informed by sex, but is more so informed by the way society reacts, categorises and places behavioural expectations on the performance of gender.

What pronouns do non-binary people use?

A non-binary person may use they/them pronouns to demonstrate their rejection of the gender binary and identify themselves; others might use neopronouns such as ze/zem or tree/treeself to describe themselves. Others, like famous drag queen Cheddar Gorgeous, do not use pronouns at all.

The best thing to do is ask, and then use the pronouns you’re given. If you make a mistake, it happens! Apologise and correct yourself.