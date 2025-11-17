Days 201-300: Every anti-LGBTQIA+ move the Trump Administration has made

Since the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term, Uncloseted Media has been checking in every 100 days to document each move in the administration’s ongoing and relentless attack on the LGBTQIA+ community. These last few months have continued the trend of each 100 days being worse than the last. Trump has weaponized the assassination of Charlie Kirk to put an even bigger target on trans Americans, and he has been testing out new rhetoric, claiming that Democrats want “transgender for everybody,” a line he’s now used so many times that we couldn’t include every reference. With that in mind, here’s the administration’s complete track record on LGBTQIA+ issues from days 201-300.
Aug. 9, 2025
Trump announces that he is nominating Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce as deputy ambassador to the United Nations. Bruce, an out lesbian, opposes transgender health care for minors and claims LGBTQIA+ Pride commercials “really do damage to the gay and lesbian community.”
Aug. 11, 2025
During a public safety press conference, Trump orders the National Guard to deploy in Washington, D.C., claiming it will curb crime despite it being down. While doing so, he attacks the LGBTQIA+ community, saying, “That’s why [Democrats] want men playing in women’s sports, that’s why they want transgender for everybody. Everybody, transgender.”
Aug. 12, 2025
Trump orders a review of the Smithsonian Institution to determine whether it aligns with his administration’s standards. He targets the museum’s exhibits on transgender athletes, ballroom drag and the evolution of LGBTQIA+ identities, as well as a painting of a Black trans statue of Liberty—that was later withdrawn by the artist—in the National Portrait Library.
The same day, the State Department releases a revised 2024 Human Rights Report that omits references to LGBTQIA+ people and erases mentions of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The report also removes critiques of governments for mistreating LGBTQIA+ communities. For example, it removes information about Hungary’s anti-LGBTQIA+ laws that encourage citizens to report their LGBTQIA+ neighbors and that ban depictions of homosexuality or gender transition in schools or the media.
Aug. 14, 2025
The Department of Education (DOE) launches an investigation into four Kansas school districts, accusing them of violating Title IX as they “permit students to participate in sports and access intimate facilities based on ’gender identity’ rather than biological sex.”
Aug. 15, 2025
Budget cuts stemming from Trump’s federal workforce reductions eliminate $600,000 in funding for the D.C. Office of LGBTQ Affairs for 2026.
The same day, the administration announces plans to eliminate gender-affirming care from the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program starting in 2026, cutting coverage for over 8 million people. The policy would block access to hormones and surgeries for federal workers and their families.
Aug. 20, 2025
The media reports on court filings that reveal that the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued subpoenas to hospitals for private medical records of LGBTQIA+ patients 18 and younger. The DOJ requests billing data, communication with drug manufacturers, Social Security numbers and recordings from providers who treat gender non-conforming minors. Doctors across the country report threats and fear government retaliation.
“The subpoena is a breathtakingly invasive government overreach… It’s specifically and strategically designed to intimidate health care providers and health care institutions into abandoning their patients,” says Jennifer L. Levi, senior director of transgender and queer rights at GLAD law, an LGBTQIA+ legal group and civil rights organization.
Aug. 21, 2025
The White House publishes a list of 20 Smithsonian exhibits deemed “objectionable,” including many that highlight LGBTQIA+ and non-white artists. Targeted works include the American History Museum’s LGBTQ+ exhibit that explores queer and disabled identities, as well as a Title IX anniversary display featuring transgender athletes.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) cuts $12 million of federal funding for California’s “Personal Responsibility Education Program,” which provides sex education to teens. HHS officials cite the state’s refusal to remove lessons on so-called “radical gender ideology.”
The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) upholds an executive order which directs the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to cut more than 1,700 grants, nearly 200 of which provide funding for HIV/AIDS.
The New York Times reports that the Trump administration will withhold more than half of the congressionally appropriated $6 billion for the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Experts say the cuts threaten HIV/AIDS services worldwide, as the Kenyan HIV/AIDs network NEPHAK announces layoffs and closures of health centers.
Aug. 23, 2025
ICE violently detains Brazilian trans woman Alice Correia Barbosa, later announcing plans to deport her.
Aug. 26, 2025
The administration warns U.S. states and territories that they will lose federal funding for sex education unless they “remove all references to gender ideology.” Forty-six states and D.C. receive letters ordering the purge of all “gender ideology” content within 60 days.
Aug. 28, 2025
The DOE orders Denver Public Schools to replace gender-neutral restrooms with sex-designated facilities within 10 days. If they don’t comply, the DOE suggests they will lose federal funding.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells Fox News that the HHS is studying whether gender-transition medications or antidepressants cause violence, citing a church shooting in Minneapolis by a transgender woman. Research shows no such connection, and nearly all mass shootings are committed by cisgender men.
Aug. 29, 2025
In an interview with the Daily Caller, a right-wing opinion website, Trump baselessly claims that banning transgender troops improves military readiness. He falsely links transgender identities to violence and repeats debunked claims about gender-affirming care.
Sept. 2, 2025
The Harvard Crimson posts Dean David J. Deming’s announcement that the university will no longer host programming for specific races or identity groups, signaling deeper cuts to diversity efforts. The move follows Trump’s demands that Harvard dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs or lose billions in federal research funding. Since Trump took office, Harvard has removed DEI language, closed identity-based offices and folded LGBTQIA+, women’s and minority programs into a single “Harvard Foundation.”
On a podcast with former George W. Bush special assistant Scott Jennings, Trump conflates crime with support for transgender people, saying Democrats are “fighting for criminals, just like they fought for transgender for everybody… all these crazy things.”
Sept. 3, 2025
After a settlement requiring the administration to restore health and science information to federal websites, HHS officials tell the Associated Press that they remain “committed to its mission of removing radical gender and DEI ideology from federal programs.” The reversal follows an executive order meant to eliminate the term “gender” from policies and delete public health pages about pregnancy risks, opioid addiction and AIDS.
During an Oval Office meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Trump once again says Democrats “gave us things like men playing in women’s sports, open borders for everybody, transgender for everybody.”
Sept. 4, 2025
In response to the Minneapolis mass shooting, CNN reports that the DOJ is considering restricting transgender Americans’ Second Amendment rights by building off of Trump’s trans military ban and using it as justification for a firearm ban—something that would only be possible by declaring them mentally “defective.” The proposal sparks backlash from the National Rifle Association, who says in a statement that they “will not support… sweeping gun bans that arbitrarily strip law-abiding citizens of their Second Amendment rights without due process.”
A Maine principals’ group challenges a subpoena from the DOJ that seeks athletic rosters statewide as part of the administration’s effort to ban transgender students from sports. The group argues the request would expose private student information unrelated to the case.
A federal appeals panel upholds an injunction blocking the Trump administration’s plan to deny accurate passports to transgender and nonbinary Americans. Judges rule the government failed to show how inclusive passports violate federal law. In its decision, the court writes:
“Based on the named plaintiffs’ affidavits and the expert declarations submitted by the plaintiffs, the district court made factual findings that the plaintiffs will suffer a variety of immediate and irreparable harms from the present enforcement of the challenged policy, including ‘a greater risk of experiencing harassment and violence’ while traveling abroad.”
Sept. 5, 2025
CNN uncovers years of homophobic and misogynistic posts by E.J. Antoni, Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Antoni, an economist at the Heritage Foundation, contributor to Project 2025 and a “bystander” on Jan. 6, has repeatedly mocked LGBTQIA+ people and journalists and appears to have been running an X account where he posted that “there is only one sexual orientation – everything else is a disorientation.” The administration would withdraw his nomination Sept. 30.
Sept. 8, 2025
Three military families sue the Department of Defense after the Trump administration’s ban on transgender health care. “This is a sweeping reversal of military health policy and a betrayal of military families who have sacrificed for our country,” says Sarah Austin, staff attorney at GLAD Law.
Speaking to the Religious Liberty Commission, Trump rambles, “On day one of my administration, I signed an executive order to slash federal funding for any school that pushes transgender insanity on our youth.” He goes on to falsely claim that some states can force children to transition without the parents knowing.
Sept. 9, 2025
A federal judge blocks the administration’s attempt to subpoena medical records of transgender minors at Boston Children’s Hospital. The court finds that:
“The Administration has been explicit about its disapproval of the transgender community and its aim to end GAC [gender-affirming care]. It is abundantly clear that the true purpose of issuing the subpoena is to interfere with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ right to protect GAC within its borders, to harass and intimidate BCH to stop providing such care, and to dissuade patients from seeking such care.”
Sept. 11, 2025
The Wall Street Journal publishes a leaked Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives memo which falsely claims that shell casings found near the scene of Kirk’s murder were engraved with expressions of “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”
Sept. 12, 2025
The DOJ removes a study from its website showing that far-right extremists have killed more Americans than any other domestic terrorist group. The archived report disappears two days after anti-LGBTQ conservative Charlie Kirk is assassinated.
Sept. 15, 2025
In a press conference, Trump says he would “have no problem” removing Pride flags from Washington, D.C. streets after Brian Glenn, a far-right content creator, says that “a lot of people are very threatened by this flag.” Glenn attempts to paint the Progress Pride flag as the “transtifa” flag and suggests that “if you can label them a domestic terrorist group, in all reality, you could take that flag down.”
Trump acknowledges legal limits under free speech law but adds, “I think you probably could. Again, you’ll be sued, and it’s okay. I’ve been sued before a couple of times.”
Sept. 16, 2025
UCLA faculty and workers unions sue the Trump administration for freezing $584 million in research grants, arguing it violates academic freedom and constitutional rights. The freeze follows a DOJ letter demanding UCLA end gender-affirming care for minors, ban transgender athletes and align policies with anti-DEI directives.
Sept. 17, 2025
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issues new “priorities” that declare that biological sex is “unchangeable” and that pledge to “protect children” by deprioritizing programs offering transgender health care.
Sept. 18, 2025
Two national security officials tell independent journalist Ken Klippenstein that the FBI is weighing whether to classify transgender people as a sub-category within its new “domestic extremism” threat model that was originally used to classify Jan. 6 rioters.
Sept. 19, 2025
The Trump administration petitions SCOTUS to reinstate its passport rule requiring sex designations match birth certificates. A lower court had blocked the policy, allowing transgender and nonbinary Americans to use “X” markers or gender-aligned IDs.
A federal judge blocks the administration from withholding the National Endowment for the Arts grants from arts organizations it deems to be promoting so-called “gender ideology,” ruling the policy unlawfully punishes artistic expression.
It is reported that the DOE threatens to withhold $15 million from New York City magnet schools unless they repeal trans-inclusive policies.
Sept. 20, 2025
The CDC removes or restricts nearly two dozen webpages, many related to LGBTQIA+ health and equity. Deleted pages include “About Shigella Among Gay, Bisexual, and Other Men Who Have Sex With Men,” “STI Information for Transgender and Gender Diverse Persons” and others addressing asexuality, disabilities and race-based health inequities.
Sept. 22, 2025
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claims the administration is investigating why transgender people are turning to “domestic terrorism,” despite no evidence of this. She calls anyone denying the false link “willfully ignorant.” Transgender people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime.
Sept. 23, 2025
Trump cancels a budget meeting and blames a potential government shutdown on Democrats’ support for trans-inclusive policies.
Sept. 24, 2025
The administration withholds $1.25 million in congressionally approved funds from 20 projects serving LGBTQIA+ and underrepresented communities. The grants include efforts to document queer historic sites and to nominate the residence of Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights advocate, socialist and adviser to Martin Luther King Jr., as a National Historic Landmark.
Klippenstein releases excerpts from recent federal threat assessment reports that deliberately exclude trans people, referring repeatedly to threats against the “LGB+ Community.”
Sept. 25, 2025
Trump signs a presidential memo pledging to “disrupt and dismantle entire networks of criminal activity,” blaming extremism on “migration, race, and gender” and proclaiming there is “hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.” The memo has no legal weight and does not alter First Amendment protections.
Week of Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2025
Canada updates its U.S. travel advisory, warning citizens with “X” gender-marker passports that entry may be denied.
“While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries.”
Oct. 1, 2025
FBI Director Kash Patel fires a trainee for displaying a Pride flag on his desk, labeling it an improper “political” message. The dismissal follows reports that pro-Trump appointees are combing internal FBI files to identify LGBTQIA+ employees.
Oct. 3, 2025
Education Secretary Linda McMahon sends a 9-page proposal to nine universities that demands they ban trans-inclusive facilities, define sex by “reproductive function” and limit race, gender, or identity factors in admissions. It also orders schools to revise their governance structures by “abolishing institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle, and even spark violence against conservative ideas.”
Oct. 7, 2025
DOJ attorney Hashim Mooppan suggests SCOTUS should overturn Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors, saying, “There is ongoing irreparable harm” for a Colorado counselor who is challenging the ban. Conversion practices remain illegal in 27 states and are condemned by every major medical association.
During an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — who has a nonbinary child — Trump makes anti-trans remarks while discussing trade. “We have strong borders. We have no men in women’s sports. We’re not going to take your child away and change the sex of your child.”
Oct. 10, 2025
The White House announces sweeping layoffs to the DOE, cutting roles that oversee civil rights, grants and disability services. LGBTQIA+ youth, 28% of whom have faced housing insecurity, will lose key protections. A federal judge temporarily blocks the layoffs on Oct. 15.
The White House also lays off more than 1,100 employees at the HHS. The Office of Population Affairs, which administered Title X family-planning networks, teen-pregnancy prevention and LGBTQ health initiatives, is eliminated entirely. Adrian Shanker, former deputy assistant secretary for health policy and senior adviser on LGBTQIA+ health tells The Advocate, “These are the programs that centered reproductive and queer health, and now they’re gone. … [This] leaves us more vulnerable to health inequities and worsened health outcomes.”
Oct. 24, 2025
The White House changes its “Major Events Timeline” to include that Joe Biden established “Trans Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday in 2024, which is not true.
Oct. 25, 2025
The United States Department of Agriculture posts the following notice:
“Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Bottom line, the well has run dry.”
“At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”
Oct. 30, 2025
NPR shares the draft text of two proposed rules by HHS that would heavily restrict trans health care. One prohibits Medicaid reimbursement for gender-affirming care for people under 18 and another blocks all Medicare and Medicaid funding for hospitals that provide the care to minors.
Nov. 2, 2025
In an interview with 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell, Trump repeatedly misgenders trans women and accuses Democrats of promoting “transgender for everybody.”
Nov. 6, 2025
SCOTUS grants the Trump administration’s request to put a hold on federal rulings in Massachusetts. These rulings would have required the State Department to issue correct passports to transgender and nonbinary Americans. In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson writes the majority “once again paved the way for the immediate infliction of injury without adequate (or, really, any) justification. Because I cannot acquiesce to this pointless but painful perversion of our equitable discretion, I respectfully dissent.”
