Olympo just gave us one of the hottest gay sex scenes ever

Netflix has finally unleashed Olympo, and it features one of the hottest gay sex scenes ever put to screen.

The Spanish series takes place at CAR Pirineos, an elite training ground where the country’s best athletes hone their craft. Among them is Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a perfectionist who refuses to accept anything less than the best.

But when her best friend and teammate, Núria, suddenly outperforms her, Amaia is forced to confront an unsettling truth: some athletes will cross any line to gain an edge. After years of sacrificing their bodies and lives for the sport, each must ask themselves just how far they’re willing to go.

Led by Clara Galle as Amaia and María Romanillos as Núria, the ensemble cast also features Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez, Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, Martí Cordero as Charlie Lago, Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor, and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

As well as its central storylines, the series delivers some serious heat thanks to Roque, the star rugby player at CAR Pirineos, whose sexuality sparks tension within the team.

Olympo doesn’t shy away from racy moments, but one scene in particular stands out as one of the best — and hottest — gay sex scenes we’ve ever seen. (Spoilers ahead.)

In episode five, Roque suffers a nasty hand injury on the pitch, with doctors telling him he’ll be sidelined for months — including the upcoming World Cup match.

Devastated, he retreats to his room to be alone, only for Sebas — a closeted teammate he’s been secretly seeing — to come and console him.

What follows is one of the most intimate and electric moments we’ve ever witnessed on screen: Roque makes his topping debut of the series, with Sebas bottoming for the first time, their naked bodies fully exposed as they (forgive us for the NSFW writing) grunt and moan with pleasure.

You’ll have to tune into Netflix to watch the scene in question, but here are some racy screencaps of the moment – you’re welcome:

