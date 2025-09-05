It’s time for basic training! Netflix drops official teaser for new LGBTQ+ series Boots

Miles Heizer is hoping to change his life in the first official teaser for the upcoming coming-of-age series BOOTS.

Inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the hour-long dramedy is set in the 1990s and follows Cameron Cope (Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they enter the tough and unpredictable world of the US Marine Corps.

The official synopsis adds: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

The LGBTQIA+ series also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air), Nicholas Logan (Parish), Max Parker (Vampire Academy), Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown), Blake Burt (Geostorm), Rico Paris (Zola), Dominic Goodman (He’s All That), and Angus O’Brien (Hightown).

On Friday (5 September), Netflix finally treated TV enthusiasts to the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated project.

At the start of the clip, we see Cameron exclaiming that his life “needs a change,” before adding that he wants to “somebody else.”

In response, a man off camera intensely states, “Son, boot camp is the machine that turns boys into men. In 13 weeks, you won’t even recognise yourself. Are you sure you’re ready for that?”

The trailer then transitions to Cameron, Ray and a group of other young men travelling to said boot camp while Queen’s ‘I Want To Break Free‘ plays in the background.

Midway through their journey, Cameron strikes up a conversation with fellow recruit John Bowman (Burt) and lightheartedly discloses his unstable childhood, courtesy of his mother Barbara (Farmiga).

Towards the end of the teaser, the guys receive a thunderous welcome from one of their commanding generals, who orders them to get off his “f**king bus.”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to dive into the new LGBTQIA+ series, as all eight episodes will drop on 9 October.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Heizer teased: “There really isn’t another show like BOOTS. It’s very funny, uplifting, and has a particularly great soundtrack. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, and… I’m sorry, but you’ll probably cry as well.”

Check out the official teaser for BOOTS here or below.