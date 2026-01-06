Heated Rivalry: Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to make their late-night TV debuts

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are headed to late-night television!

Over the last month and a half, the two Heated Rivalry stars have been booked and busy, appearing on various magazine covers – such as Cultured, Numéro Netherlands and GQ – and sitting down for dozens of video interviews.

Now, the talented young actors are gearing up for their respective debuts in the US late-night television sphere.

According to an exclusive report from Out, Williams is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, 7 January, while Storrie is booked for Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, 12 January, per Variety.

The exciting news comes amid the two handsome talents’ rise to international fame, following the release of their hit gay romance series, Heated Rivalry.

Created by Jacob Tierney and based on Reid’s book of the same name, the show follows Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie), two elite professional hockey players who embark on a passionate, secret romance while maintaining a fierce rivalry on the ice.

The official synopsis reads: “What begins as a secret fling between confused teenagers at 17 evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, as they chase glory on the ice, they struggle to navigate their feelings off it.

“Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there’s room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile – and powerful – as real love.”

Since its two-episode premiere on 28 November, Heated Rivalry has ruled the pop culture world with an iron fist, going viral on numerous occasions and earning universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material, bold sex scenes and Williams and Storrie’s chemistry (on and off-screen).

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait in TV purgatory, thanks to Crave and US distributor HBO Max greenlighting a second season in December.

Following the iconic finale, Tierney shared some exciting news with Entertainment Weekly about the premiere window for Heated Rivalry’s highly anticipated second season.

“It’s not gonna be two years. It’s not even gonna be 18 months, I don’t think. So we’re gonna go as fast as we can, while ensuring that we’re doing as good a job as we possibly can,” Tierney explained.

“There’s only so fast a track to go down when the show is written and directed by one person. I haven’t started writing yet. I’m going to. We are aware. We want to get the season out as soon as we can, as well, while also making sure that we give people a good second season.”

Stay tuned for more Heated Rivalry, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams updates.