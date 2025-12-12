Euphoria: HBO shares first look photos and new footage from season 3

HBO has shared a major update on Euphoria season three.

Over the last few years, fans have waited with bated breath for new episodes of the gritty HBO teen drama.

While Euphoria was renewed midway through season two, which aired in February 2022 – cancellation rumours plagued the show due to its lengthy hiatus and the growing profiles of its young stars.

Thankfully, season three finally entered production in February, with the majority of the cast reprising their critically acclaimed roles.

Since that fateful day, fans (including us) have anxiously awaited new updates on the upcoming batch of episodes.

Fortunately, the folks over at HBO answered our prayers, manifestations and pleas by treating us to not one but two exciting sneak peeks into Euphoria season three on 12 December.

The first update came in the form of new photos, which gave us a first look at the older versions of the show’s lead characters. For context, season three takes place five years after the events of season two.

Rue (Zendaya) is pensively sitting in a church; Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is holding a melted ice cream outside her house in the surburbs; Nate (Jacob Elordi) is making hamburgers in the green-painted kitchen of said house; Jules (Hunter Schafer) is sitting down in an art studio holding a can of Coke; Maddy (Alexa Demie) and is on a backlot and Lexi (Maude Apatow) is also on a movie studio backlot standing next galdiator extras.

Alongside the first look photos, new footage from Euphoria season three was featured in HBO’s “Coming In 2026” featurette.

At the start of the video, we see Rue dancing with women in bikinis before it cuts to her in the aforementioned church, saying, “There’s no turning back.”

Following clips of the new Game of Thrones spinoff and Industry season four, Euphoria gets the spotlight again with another voice-over from Rue.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished,” she is heard saying.

The clip also includes shots of Lexi at a vintage dance club, Maddy applying makeup while on the phone, Nate drunkenly dancing shirtless, Cassie dressed as a rabbit, Jules relaxing on a couch, and Rue recklessly driving a Jeep in the desert.

Lastly, we’re introduced to one of the season’s mysterious new characters, who may or may not be a thorn in Rue’s side.

The exciting new updates come a week after Euphoria creator Sam Levison teased where the aforementioned characters are at in their lives at the start of season three.

While attending an HBO Max presentation in London, The Idol creator first addressed the five-year time jump, stating that it “felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time,” per Variety.

“We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” he explained.

“And then Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.”

Instead of keeping fans waiting, Levinson confirmed that Cassie and Nate will get married in season three, adding that it “will be an unforgettable night.”

In regard to Jules, the Assassination Nation director revealed that she will be in art school and is “very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibilities at all costs.”

“Maddy is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager, she’s obviously got her own side hustles going. And Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone, who is just absolutely delightful and a true icon,” Levinson concluded.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long for Euphoria season three, as HBO has confirmed it will premiere in April 2026.

Check out the full featurette below.