“Baby steps”: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares thrilling update on the Buffy revival

Attention Scoobies! Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a new update on the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Hulu had greenlit a revival of the iconic fantasy drama, with the Scream 2 star signing on to reprise her role as Buffy Summers and as an executive producer.

Since the news was announced, fans have been eager for more information about the new series, which is being led by Poker Face showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Fortunately, Gellar has made a point to keep Buffy enthusiasts in the loop, such as revealing the identity of the new actress taking on the slayer mantle and teasing the kind of tone the series will follow.

On 22 July, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star continued to feed the fandom when she shared a new exciting update on Instagram.

In the post, Gellar’s caption read, “Baby steps,” alongside two pictures, including one of a name card that read “Sarah Michelle Gellar Prinze – “Buffy Summers”.

The other photo featured a Buffy figurine sitting in front of a script for the revival’s pilot episode.

While Gellar refrained from sharing further details, the post seems to confirm that cast table reads are now taking place, which means filming may be around the corner.

Of course, the update has been a hit with fans, who flocked to the comment section to share their excitement.

“Crying, screaming, laughing, throwing up – Buffy returns… again,” one person wrote.

Another fan commented: “As Kelly Clarkson once said, ‘Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.'”

A third fan added: “We’ve never needed Buffy more than now!”

Gellar’s post comes a few weeks after she revealed to Vanity Fair Italia that the Buffy revival would be “lighter than the last few seasons of the original.”

The Scooby Doo star went on to say that the upcoming series will “try and find a balance between new and old characters,” adding that it’s her dream to “bring back everyone who has died.

“But space will have to be made for new stories as well,” she continued.

Gellar also shared her goal of incorporating modern themes and storylines into the Buffyverse.

“One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series,” she added.

“We’re trying to figure out how to modernise the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today.”

As of the time of writing, a release date for the Buffy revival has yet to be announced.

