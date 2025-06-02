And Just Like That: Cynthia Nixon on Miranda’s “messy” queer journey

Cynthia Nixon has nothing but praise for And Just Like That…’s depiction of Miranda’s sexuality, as well as the gender identity of Charlotte’s child Rock.

The Emmy-winning actor and activist reprises her iconic role as Miranda Hobbes in the third season of the Sex and the City spin-off (now streaming in the UK on Sky and NOW TV). The new episodes also mark the return of series mainstays Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

After Miranda came to terms with her queerness in season one — sparking a relationship with Sara Ramirez’s controversial non-binary character, Che Diaz — Nixon tells GAY TIMES that she has embraced the ‘messiness’ of her character’s queer journey.

“I have loved it. I know that Che was a very controversial character, and I always wonder what people’s reaction to Che would’ve been had Che not been the person who, ostensibly, broke up Steve and Miranda,” she says.

“That was really hard for people. Also, I really enjoyed the way Miranda is both getting out of her marriage, and also Miranda’s discovery or exploration of her queer identity was messy. I feel like, in the same way, our show — the old one and current one — being about women, it didn’t mean that we wanted to show that women were perfect. Kind of the opposite.”

Nixon explains that the goal of Sex and the City and And Just Like That… has always been to “center women” and portray both their strengths and their flaws. When it comes to Miranda, and others who come out later in life, she says, “you don’t have to do it with tremendous grace.”

“I also love that, again, Miranda’s discovery of this thing about herself did not invalidate all the relationships she had with men in the past,” she adds. “I thought that was really beautiful too.”

In addition to Miranda’s journey with her sexual identity, And Just Like That… has expanded its queer representation through Charlotte’s child, Rock, who comes out as non-binary, and through Charlotte’s evolution as a supportive ally.

As the parent of a trans son, Nixon says it’s “wonderful” that And Just Like That… is committed to trans representation, especially in a political climate that continues to try to erase trans existence.

“It’s important to show trans people at every age, and I also think it’s good and honest to show their families, especially parents struggling with this reality and to understand,” Nixon explains. “For so many people, [trans and non-binary] is such a brand new idea that I feel a lot of gay people encountered in the sixties and seventies, eighties and beyond.”

Now, “trans people are getting hit with so many of those same arguments. ‘It’s a phase. Are you sure? Did you get indoctrinated?’”

Nixon concludes with the firm, resonant message: “Believe what people tell you about themselves.”

The third season of And Just Like That… also sees the return of David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt, John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes, Chris Jackson as Herbert Wexley, Sebastiano Pigazzi as Giuseppe and Dolly Wells as Joy.

New stars include Logan Marshall-Green, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake and Rosie O’Donnell.

And Just Like That… season three is available on Sky and NOW from 30 May.

You can watch our interview with Cynthia Nixon here or below.