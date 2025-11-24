All’s Fair: Hulu renews Ryan Murphy’s campy legal drama for season 2

All’s Fair, television’s campiest show of the year, will be making a return to the courtroom.

On 24 November, it was announced that Hulu renewed Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama – starring Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian – for a fabulous second season.

According to All’s Fair’s Instagram account, production on season two will kick off next year.

“Checkmate. All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this!“ they wrote alongside a clip from the show.

Shortly after the news was announced, some of the show’s stars celebrated the renewal, with Close writing in a separate Instagram post: “Batten down the hatches, we’re coming BACK!“

Watts echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Let’s go, girls! All’s Fair Season 2, coming soon, while Nash-Betts added: “The critics spoke loud but the people spoke LOUDER and we love you for it! Season 2 pick up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All’s Fair (@allsfaironhulu)

Fans of the series also expressed excitement for All Fair’s season 2, with one viewer on X/Twitter tweeting: “And that’s how you come back with a second season, no matter what the critics said!“

Another one added: “More Carrington Lane for me to enjoy yesss.”

All’s Fair first made waves on 4 November, following its three-episode premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Set in Los Angeles, the series follows Allura Grant (Kardashian), Liberty Ronson (Watts), and Emerald Greene (Nash-Betts), three female lawyers who leave their male-dominated law firm to open a “powerhouse“ practice with the support of their respected colleague Dina Standish (Glenn Close).

However, their journey is full of twists and turns, thanks in part to their vengeful rival Carrington Lane (Paulson), who makes it her mission to get even.

As per the synopsis: “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

All’s Fair also features Matthew Noszka as Allura’s no-good husband, Chase Munroe, and Teyana Taylor, Allura’s assistant, who is secretly sleeping with said spouse.

Judith Light, O-T Fagbenle, Armani Barrett, Jamarcus Kilgore, Joshua Suiter, Ed O’Neill and Hari Nef all appear in recurring roles.

Following its premiere, All’s Fair was universally panned by critics, debuting with a shocking 0% on Rotten Tomatoes and later rising to a 3% score.

Among the various negative feedback, many publications panned the show for its writing, direction, and cast performances, with some specifically slamming Kardashian’s acting.

However, despite earning less-than-favourable reviews, the series has made waves with everyday viewers, going viral and becoming Hulu’s biggest original scripted series premiere in three years.

The first season of All Fair is set to conclude on 9 December.