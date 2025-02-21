Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell delight in raucous revival of Much Ado About Nothing – review

Jamie Lloyd’s revival of The Tempest (starring Sigourney Weaver) has only just closed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and in its place we have his take on another Shakespeare: this time we have a very different play, the lighthearted comedy Much Ado About Nothing. Our guest stars this time around are Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwood.

From the moment we entered the theatre we knew we were in for an experience – this is a raucous affair even before the show begins, with dance music blaring and a light show illuminating the space. We felt that the scene was being set for a party, not a Shakespeare play. The party vibe continues throughout the show, with some outlandish outfit choices and a constant stream of confetti.

The whole show imbues a ‘90s club aesthetic, from the rave-inspired costumes to the gloriously retro song choices. Many of the songs are sung live by the brilliant Mason Alexander Park, who plays the role of Margaret. Mason has returned from the cast of The Tempest, as have others in this production, including Mara Huf and James Phoon, reprising their roles as the young couple in love. Here they play Hero and Claudio respectively and there’s an infectious energy in their chemistry.

Stars of the show are, of course, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell who seem to revel in their roles as older love interests Benedict and Beatrice. It’s hugely enjoyable to watch this pair on stage – they have plenty of enjoyably playful verbal sparring throughout. They also both break the fourth wall multiple times, directly addressing individuals in the crowd to comedic effect, which is appreciated by the audience.

This revival of Much Ado About Nothing is very much not one for traditionalists – it’s loud, raucous and quite ridiculous throughout. It’s also thoroughly enjoyable – easily the most accessible Shakespeare we’ve seen in a long time. It’s only playing for a limited run – the show closes on 5th April – but it’s well worth checking out if you can pick up a ticket.

GAY TIMES gives Much Ado About Nothing – 4/5

More information can be found here.