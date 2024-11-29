The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe is an enjoyable swan song for the Turbine Theatre – review

We’ve been big fans of The Turbine Theatre since it opened in 2019 – it’s been a fantastic space offering a platform for new works, many of which have been LGBTQ+ productions, so we were sad to hear it will soon be closing. The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe will be the theatre’s final production, and it feels like a fitting send off – a queer take on the C. S. Lewis novel of (almost) the same name, this adult panto proves to be a raucous and high-camp night out. The show is written by Joshua Coley, who wrote last year’s pantomime (based on The Nutcracker) at the same venue.

Not that you’d expect it from a pantomime, but it’s not the smartest or most nuanced of shows – we’re here for silly, obvious gags, and most of them land pretty well. Some of the characters you’ll know and love have daft new names – Mr Tumnus is now Mr Topless, The White Witch is The Tight Bitch, while Aslan has become Asslan (and looks exactly as you’d expect) – and there’s a gay romance at the story’s heart. The show is chock-full of LGBTQ+ pop culture references, from RuPaul’s Drag Race to numerous pastiches of Chappell Roan songs.

The cast of four – Holly Ashman, Yannick Budd, Grant Cartwright and Conor Headley – are extremely hard working, all taking on multiple roles with amusing effect. There are some entertaining meta moments where they make reference to the multiple roles or acknowledge the fourth wall. Being a pantomime, do expect a fair amount of audience participation, and unless you’re feeling brave we’d recommend avoiding the front row seats.

There’s a lot to enjoy in The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe. We did note a few shortcomings – not every joke lands, the plot meanders a fair bit in the second half, and it’s probably a bit longer than it needs to be – but none of these detract from the fact it’s still a highly enjoyable night out. It feels like a fitting swan song for a theatre that has, time and again, delivered so many camp queer gems over the years.

GAY TIMES gives The Liar, The Bitch and the Wardrobe – 4/5

