Jude Guaitamacchi is a leading trans rights and LGBTQIA+ activist, as well as a public speaker. Jude is one of the founders of the Trans Solidarity Alliance and has been behind a number of key campaigns. From #LwiththeT to working with stars like Emma Bunton to increase awareness, Jude has worked tirelessly highlighting trans issues.
Jude was the first non-binary model for Harrods, was a “Voice for Change” nominee at the TikTok Awards in 2024 and has won multiple other awards.
I asked Jude who has inspired them both past and present?
I’ve been inspired by so many people, both within and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community. Change-makers throughout history have paved the way for the rights we have today. Figures like Marsha P. Johnson and Harvey Milk played pivotal roles in LGBTQIA+ activism, standing against oppression and mobilising communities for change.
In the UK, pioneers such as Christine Burns and Stephen Whittle, through initiatives like Press for Change, have been instrumental in advancing trans rights, challenging outdated policies, and reshaping legal frameworks. Their dedication to justice and equality is a powerful reminder of the impact advocacy can have – and the responsibility we all share in continuing their work. I’m also inspired by current movements such as young trans activist group, Trans Kids Deserve Better.
Can you tell us more?
When shaping the Trans Solidarity Alliance, we looked to the movements that came before us, recognising the foundations laid by past activists. Their work showed that real change comes not just from resisting injustice but from building structures that empower communities and create lasting impact.
Understanding our history is crucial to envisioning the future of trans equality, but it’s just as important to apply a modern lens. The landscape of activism has shifted – today, the internet and social media influence policy decisions, fuel discrimination, and create additional barriers for trans people seeking equality.
The internet and social media have been transformational. What about other types of representation?
Representation is a powerful force in shaping public opinion and driving change. Pop culture, in particular, has been a vehicle for shifting perceptions and opening doors to conversations that might otherwise be dismissed. From TV and film to music and social media, representation helps challenge stereotypes, humanise trans experiences, and inspire the next generation of activists and allies.
How do we create lasting progress?
I think that to push for meaningful progress, we need to learn from the past while actively addressing today’s challenges – countering misinformation, equipping allies with resources to stand against prejudice, and ensuring trans voices are heard at every level, from grassroots activism to political decision-making. By drawing on the legacy of past trailblazers and harnessing modern platforms, we can continue to drive real change.
What are some of the challenges the trans community are facing in the UK and abroad?
The challenges faced by the trans community in the UK and abroad are alarming. In the UK, transphobic rhetoric is rising – not just in the media but also within politics and public policy – fuelling societal division and discrimination. Many anti-trans groups receive ongoing funding to challenge the Equality Act, aiming to dismantle legal protections. Social media has become a tool for amplifying false narratives, distorting public opinion, influencing policy, and creating further barriers to equality.
How do these ani-trans groups operate, nationally and internationally?
Well-funded anti-trans groups in the USA and UK are working together to push harmful narratives into mainstream discourse. In the USA, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate. Some states are attempting to pass bills to deny gender-affirming care and restrict participation in sport. Meanwhile, restrictions on updating ID documents have already been enforced across the country.
These attacks create fear and uncertainty while setting a dangerous precedent that must be taken seriously in the UK. Anti-trans rhetoric has become a central weapon in politics, with trans people used as scapegoats. Some politicians who once showed support have now turned their backs, actively undermining years of progress.
What are the consequences of this?
The consequences are severe, affecting mental health, healthcare, housing, and employment. Support for trans rights is also steadily declining, as seen in recent polling. Now, more than ever, we need unity – to mobilise allies and protect trans rights, dignity, and safety worldwide. We must stand together, challenge disinformation, and dismantle the political agendas driving this global assault on trans rights.
Can you tell me more about your plans for the future?
I’ve been behind several impactful global campaigns, starting with #LwiththeT in 2018. As part of the original group that launched the campaign, I helped organise it in direct response to anti-trans lesbians who hijacked the front of the London Pride parade. I led PR and communications while also co-organising and leading the Brighton and London Pride parades in 2018 and 2019.
What did you do next?
The viral success of #LwiththeT sparked global solidarity, inspiring #WiththeT groups worldwide. By creating a resource for allies, we provided a way for people to be vocal and visible in their support for the trans community. I later developed inclusive campaigns like #TransPeopleAreLoved and #TransYouthAreLoved, designed to enable anyone – inside and outside the LGBTQIA+ community – to stand behind a message of love and support.
How did the Trans Solidarity Alliance come together?
In 2024, alongside fellow directors of the Trans Solidarity Alliance – Executive Director of DIVA Nancy Kelley and Paramount Commissioner Kit Morey – we launched #TransYouthAreLoved. Over 60 celebrities publicly supported trans youth, using their platforms to spread messages of love and solidarity, including the likes of Emma Bunton, Elliot Page and David Tennant.
Beyond campaigns, I’ve worked to counter the anti-trans agenda by repurposing its own tactics – leveraging social media to build solidarity and rally allies. The Trans Solidarity Alliance naturally evolved from this work, stepping into political spaces to educate decision-makers and advance trans rights in the UK.