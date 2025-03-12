Jude Guaitamacchi is a leading trans rights and LGBTQIA+ activist, as well as a public speaker. Jude is one of the founders of the Trans Solidarity Alliance and has been behind a number of key campaigns. From #LwiththeT to working with stars like Emma Bunton to increase awareness, Jude has worked tirelessly highlighting trans issues.

Jude was the first non-binary model for Harrods, was a “Voice for Change” nominee at the TikTok Awards in 2024 and has won multiple other awards.

I asked Jude who has inspired them both past and present?

I’ve been inspired by so many people, both within and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community. Change-makers throughout history have paved the way for the rights we have today. Figures like Marsha P. Johnson and Harvey Milk played pivotal roles in LGBTQIA+ activism, standing against oppression and mobilising communities for change.

In the UK, pioneers such as Christine Burns and Stephen Whittle, through initiatives like Press for Change, have been instrumental in advancing trans rights, challenging outdated policies, and reshaping legal frameworks. Their dedication to justice and equality is a powerful reminder of the impact advocacy can have – and the responsibility we all share in continuing their work. I’m also inspired by current movements such as young trans activist group, Trans Kids Deserve Better.

Can you tell us more?

When shaping the Trans Solidarity Alliance, we looked to the movements that came before us, recognising the foundations laid by past activists. Their work showed that real change comes not just from resisting injustice but from building structures that empower communities and create lasting impact.

Understanding our history is crucial to envisioning the future of trans equality, but it’s just as important to apply a modern lens. The landscape of activism has shifted – today, the internet and social media influence policy decisions, fuel discrimination, and create additional barriers for trans people seeking equality.

The internet and social media have been transformational. What about other types of representation?

Representation is a powerful force in shaping public opinion and driving change. Pop culture, in particular, has been a vehicle for shifting perceptions and opening doors to conversations that might otherwise be dismissed. From TV and film to music and social media, representation helps challenge stereotypes, humanise trans experiences, and inspire the next generation of activists and allies.

How do we create lasting progress?

I think that to push for meaningful progress, we need to learn from the past while actively addressing today’s challenges – countering misinformation, equipping allies with resources to stand against prejudice, and ensuring trans voices are heard at every level, from grassroots activism to political decision-making. By drawing on the legacy of past trailblazers and harnessing modern platforms, we can continue to drive real change.