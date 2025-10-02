From Holby City to Changing Ends: David Ames on Pride and representation

David Ames has played a number of groundbreaking roles in his TV career, challenging stereotypes and raising awareness around issues facing LGBTQIA+ people. He is perhaps best known for playing Dominic Copeland in Holby City (2013 – 2022). In this role he shone a spotlight on domestic violence, which often impacts queer relationships but is rarely spoken about.

As Cater Shepherd in Hollyoaks (2023 – 2024), David explored the dangers of conversion practices, and was rewarded with Rainbow Honours and a British LGBT Awards nominations. He has also had notable stage roles, including Horse Play at Riverside Studios and Steve at Seven Dials Playhouse, both in 2022. Recently, David has been filming for Changing Ends, the semi-autobiographical series about Alan Carr growing up in Northampton. Season three is out in the autumn.

David has often been outspoken about LGBTQIA+ rights and it was great chatting to him. I began by asking him about his Pride highlight of 2025.

I love the vigil on the Monday at the end of Manchester Pride, to honour those people who we’ve lost due to HIV/AIDS, or through hate crimes. It’s been particularly poignant recently for our trans siblings who have been under constant attack, both physically and politically. By the end of the weekend everyone is exhausted and emotional. We gather together and there is such a feeling of community spirit. I was at Brighton Pride this year, which was wonderful. At Brighton Pride you see a lot of families and people celebrating in Preston Park. London Pride was also magnificent. I enjoyed them all. The community spirit is high at the moment. It feels that – particularly watching what is happening in the United States – we are pulling together and closing ranks. This is very heartening considering everything that is going on in the world.

What do you perceive as the greatest threat to LGBTQIA+ rights at the moment?

What is happening in the United States – particularly under Donald Trump, is the rolling back of rights – for women with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, also people like Kim Davis trying to get the Supreme Court to consider rolling back gay marriage. It’s a terrifying reminder of just how precarious our rights are and how our movement can be used as a political punchbag. With the rise in popularity of Reform and with Labour not polling particularly well, we’re potentially on the cusp of something terrifying.

Do you think it’s becoming easier to come out?

Yes – I think it’s easier to come out to friends and to family. I was surprised by the drop in sponsorship from big companies for Pride – or even just putting rainbows on their logos. These huge brands clearly feel under pressure not to display diversity, a trend from Donald Trump’s politics. I think that has probably hindered a lot of people from being open in the workplace. The number of movies, music and art which are queer-heavy, that has definitely helped people in knowing they are not alone, especially with social media. I remember at university – I didn’t really use the internet. I went to university between 2001 and 2004, which was before MySpace. I feel like I would have had more of a community at university and found it easier to come out, had I known there were likeminded people who have had similar experiences. The internet does make it easier to come out and to find your tribe, but with that comes the backlash of trolls. It’s about being savvy in doing so.

Can you tell us about any projects you have coming up?

There are a few irons in fires. The biggest projects I have coming up – I am blessed to be in series three and series four of Changing Ends on ITV. I am absolutely thrilled to be involved, as it’s always been a dream of mine to do a sitcom. I love a good sitcom. I have always craved the chance to put my comedy chops to the test. It’s such an amazing crew and cast. It was such a joy to get to work on this over the summer. I’m really looking forward to the third series coming out this year, in the autumn, and the fourth series next year – we filmed them back-to-back.

You can follow David Ames here on Instagram.