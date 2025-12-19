Kylie Minogue lands UK Christmas number 1 – and it’s her first chart-topper in 23 years!

She did it! Kylie Minogue has officially snagged the UK Christmas number-one single with her Amazon Music exclusive, ‘XMAS’.

The festive bop marks her first Christmas chart-topper and her first UK number-one since – wait for it – 2003’s ‘Slow’ (and eighth overall).

Kylie’s full list of number-ones in the UK are as follows: ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ (1988), ‘Especially For You’ (1988), ‘Hand On Your Heart’ (1989), ‘Tears On My Pillow’ (1990), ‘Spinning Around’ (2000), ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head (2001), ‘Slow’ (2003) and ‘XMAS’ (2025).

She also makes history as the first woman to achieve UK number-ones across four decades (80s, 90s, 00s, 20s), joining an elite lineup that includes Elvis Presley, Queen and Elton John.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this feels,” Kylie said in a statement. “Being Christmas Number 1 really is the most wonderful gift! I’m so thankful to everyone who’s been listening and sharing the love and I’m wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!”

Earlier this month, Kylie told Gay Times and other media about how she feels competing against Mariah Carey for the coveted Christmas number-one: “That’s like trying to stop a tidal wave. I mean, MC will always be Christmas, but, hey, we’ll see!”

She also revealed she hopes to collaborate with Elton John for her next festive smash. (You can read the full interview here!)

Kylie’s chart domination follows the second reissue of her 13th studio album Kylie Christmas, which became her 11th number-one.

At the time, she said: “Revisiting Kylie Christmas ten years on has been so much fun. Fully Wrapped has given me the chance to write and record four new songs and add a little extra sparkle – I can’t wait for everyone to turn up the volume on the new single, ‘XMAS’!”

You can stream Kylie Christmas Fully Wrapped below.