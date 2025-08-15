The Queer Gospel according to Cain Culto

Cain Culto is making fearless, unapologetic music that confronts the institutions that once tried to contain him.

Since breaking out with the genre-bending ‘KFC Santería’ – and its joyfully defiant remix with Sudan Archives – Culto has been pushing pop into bolder, gayer and more spiritually subversive territory. Blending Appalachian grit with New Orleans bounce, his work is equal parts political statement and personal celebration – a sound that refuses to be ignored.

As he embarks on the release of his debut album, Culto speaks exclusively with Gay Times about queering sacred symbols, building community through authenticity and why offending the right people can be a true act of liberation.

Congrats on your ‘KFC Santería’ remix and stunning COLORS Studios performance! How does it feel to see the song connecting with such a wide audience?

It’s been so pleasantly unexpected! I assumed that because the topics in the song are so niche, it wouldn’t reach as far as it has. It’s taught me to continue prioritizing authenticity over relatability – there seems to be more space for boldness when it comes to storytelling in music now more than ever.

You’ve said the original takes inspiration from the sounds of the Kentucky Appalachians and your upbringing in Florida. What inspired your remix with Sudan Archives and how did the collaboration come together?

The production on the remix draws from New Orleans Bounce – there’s something so joyful about that genre. I felt we needed protest music that had resistance wrapped in this sound of hope and celebration. I wanted everything to feel more in your face, pushing the production to hit harder while making the political and spiritual themes that exist in the original more overt.

I’ve been a big fan of Su for a while, and we connected over socials after ‘KFC’ dropped. I think the collaboration made a lot of sense with both of us growing up in the South and experimenting with the fiddle in the way we do.

As we’ve come to expect from you, the track is very gay, with lyrics such as “I only f**k with gay boys, theys, bad b**ches and d**es.” How does your unapologetically queer self and your unfiltered lyrics help you connect with your fans?

Growing up Christian, for so much of my life, my self-expression had to take forms that were palatable for my church community and family. I was conditioned to place so much importance on piety, politeness and being proper. Perception mattered more than intention.

Now, in an attempt to liberate myself from that way of thinking, I try to intentionally say the polarizing things that feel truest to me. I think queer people are drawn to the unapologetic nature of my lyrics. They know where I stand on issues, so it’s easier to connect with them on a deeper level.

We’re seeing lots of love for you right now on TikTok and Instagram! Can you tell us more about your fans, and what that relationship looks like? On and off stage?

It’s been so beautiful bonding with fans – I welcome all the kindness and connections. I’ve often felt rejected by my community – it’s been a huge theme in my life. I had to learn to be okay standing on my own with little support. So now that I feel all this love from fans online, I’m very grateful.