Pornhub’s 2025 Year in Review reveals the most-viewed gay categories and top performers

It’s that horny time of year again!

As 2025 comes to a close, Pornhub has released its 12th annual Year in Review report.

Like previous years, the data was full of spicy revelations regarding the “ever-evolving desires, curiosities, and cultural obsessions shaping our world.”

2025 proved to be an incredible year for LGBTQIA+ diversity, with “lesbian” being the top category on the platform and terms like “lesbian scissoring and “lesbian MILF” seeing an increase in searches.

The “Trans” category also saw an influx in traffic, becoming the second most viewed category on the platform. Searches for “trans threesome” and “trans amateur” rose by 67% and 49% respectively.

Other LGBTQIA+-inclusive terms that became more popular in 2025 included “queer,” “bisexual,” and “femboys,” the latter of which made this year’s Top 10 Search Terms list.

While “Twink” was the number one most viewed gay category for another year, the top 5 featured a few changes, with “Big Dick” rising three spots to take second place, “Bareback” moving one spot to take third place, “Black” rising three spots to secure fourth place, and “Group” moving up one spot to land in fifth place.

The “Daddy” and “Straight Guys” categories remained in the top 10 but saw a slight decrease in viewership, dropping two and four spots, respectively.

Tyler Wu, Malik Delgaty, Sandro Jenner, Rhyheim Shabazz, Jkab Ethan Dale, Legrand Wolf, Hunnypaint, Yummy Prince, Dante Colle and Mtwunk were the top 10 most viewed performers in the gay sector of Pornhub.

The top 10 most-viewed trans performers were: Emma Rose, Eva Maxim, Ariel Demure, SissyMilana, PuppygirlXO, Vicats, Daisy Taylor, DOTADASP, femboyhami, and Erica Cherry.

The United States held on to its title as the country leading the most traffic to Pornhub. At the same time, Mexico, the Philippines, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Canada followed close behind.

As for the country with the longest time spent per visit, Japan took the top spot at 11 minutes and 2 seconds. The Philippines, Canada, the United States and Australia were neck and neck, with all four countries clocking in at 10 minutes, separated by a few seconds.

When analysing age demographics, the report found that 18-24-year-olds accounted for the largest share of viewers at 29%, followed by 25-34-year-olds and 35-44-year-olds at 23% and 17%, respectively.

The data also provided insight into each generation’s unique tastes. For Gen Z, “Party,” “Feet,” “POV,” “Virtual Reality,” and “Vertical Video” were their top five viewed categories.

Millennials flocked to the “Fetish,” “Role Play,” “Squirt,” “Red Head,” and “Toys” categories, while Gen X enjoyed “Fisting,” “Bukkake,” “Blonde,” “Vintage,” and “Double Penetration” the most.

Among the boomer generation (aged 55 and up), “Brunette,” “Babe,” “Casting,” “Mature,” and “Interracial” were the top five viewed categories.

Read the full Pornhub year in review here.