10 of the UK’s most popular gay and bi male OnlyFans creators

Is it hot in here? Or is it just all these extraordinarily hot fellas? From I Kissed A Boy and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, to the creators from everyday life you can’t get enough of. Here’s our top 10 list of the UK’s most popular gay and bi male OnlyFans creators.

And no, before you ask, they’re in no particular order. And yessssss, we’ve linked their OF accounts for you, you’re welcome x

Ollie King

Now you might recognise this cheeky chappy from his TV debut in BBC3’s I Kissed A Boy Season 1. While his follower count might be a little lower than the rest, the fact that Ollie King has made such an impression on his fans that they near demanded an OnlyFans account from him is proof of his popularity. Subscribe to the Brighton likely-lad here.

Daniel Shoneye

If you’re looking for variety, then you’re going to love Daniel Shoneye.

Shoneye’s OF is filled with over 70+ collabs, daily content, chat features and 20-minute feed videos. Do we need to say more? We didn’t think so.

Vince Torres

Vince Torres might hail from Spain, but London is where this hunky body builder calls home. From those rippling pectorals all the way down to his toes, this is one fine man. One that you can check out for yourself here.

Peachy Boy

Say hello to Peachy Boy, everyone! The fitness enthusiast who loves to show you everything. This bisexual babe has been causing quite a stir lately, thanks to their solo, duo and group content.

How do we know, you ask? Well, 662.4k likes told us, duh.

Two Scottish Boys

Xander and Jay, best known as Two Scottish Boys, like to reveal their naughtiest moments together and keep things personal by messaging their subscribers. So if dirty chats and spicy content is your cup of tea, look no further.

Dickie James

Looking for a muscled, versatile, tattooed Daddy? Then Dickie James’ OF is screaming your name (can you hear it?) James’s content explores kink, pleasure and power. We know you’re going to love him.

Josh Moore

Josh Moore, international porn star and proud Brit makes our most popular list for his following but also for his work ethic. Moore has one of the biggest libraries of content you could ask for… Check out his OnlyFans here.

Oliver Jacob

Oliver Jacob, a.k.a Mr Deep Voice, has a plethora of kink videos, orgies, gang bags, full free scenes, so many of which he’s basically lost count. Become one of his naughtiest subscribers and get access to his famous growly voice.

Gothy Kendoll

Of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, Gothy Kendoll‘s drool-worthy looks have made him a house favourite. If you like it ‘rawr’, then sign up for Gothy’s account here.

Gabriel Cross

I mean, he couldn’t not make the list, could he?

Gabriel Cross is an award-winning performer with over 100k likes. Boy, is it easy to see why. And, so long as you have a current membership, you can speak to the man himself. Just don’t forget to tip x