Slovakia passes anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that defines sex as binary and bans gay adoption

Slovak lawmakers have passed a constitutional amendment that further restricts LGBTQIA+ rights.⁠

⁠On 26 September, the amendment, proposed by Prime Minister Robert Fico’s populist-nationalist government, moved forward after it narrowly secured a three-fifths majority vote (90) in the 150-seat National Council.

The recent development comes nearly five months after the lawmakers proposed the changes to parliament.

Under the amended constitution, same sex couples have been effectively banned from adopting children, with only married heterosexual couples permitted to adopt.

It asserts that only two genders – male and female – will be recognised, excluding trans, intersex and non-binary identities.

Lastly, the draconian amendment bans surrogacy and gives national law precedence over European Union (EU) law, declaring that “the Slovak Republic maintains sovereignty above all in issues of national identity, culture and ethics.”

According to the BBC, Fico embraced the vote, exclaiming that he would have a shot of liquor to celebrate.

“This isn’t a little dam, or just a regular dam – this is a great dam against progressivism,” the conservative PM added.

Since the news was announced, a range of human rights groups have slammed the Slovak parliament for passing the archaic amendment, including Amnesty International Slovakia.

“This is devastating news. Instead of taking concrete steps to protect the rights of LGBTI people, children, and women, the Slovakian parliament voted to pass these amendments, which put the constitution in direct contradiction with international law,” the group said in a statement.

“Today is another dark day for Slovakia, which is already facing a series of cascading attacks on human rights and the rule of law. The situation of marginalised groups in Slovakia – including LGBTI people – is already dire. These amendments rub salt into the wound.

“Today, the Slovak government chose to follow the lead of countries, such as Hungary, whose policies have led to an erosion of human rights. The only way to stop this decline is to comply with international and European law and introduce proposals to protect human rights for all, while rejecting those that jeopardise these efforts.”

The editor-in-chief of the Slovak daily SME, Beata Balagova, echoed similar sentiments in a statement to the BBC.

“The Slovak constitution has fallen victim to Robert Fico’s plan to dismantle the opposition and divert attention from the real problems of society, as well as the austerity measures he had to pass,” she said.

“Fico does not genuinely care about gender issues, the ban on surrogate motherhood or even adoptions by LGBTQ people.

The president of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, is expected to sign the anti-LGBTQIA+ amendment into law.