Queer women transform Crete into a sun-soaked, sapphic celebration

LICK is currently the biggest club event in London for WLW, hosting nights “for women, by women”. With regular events in the capital, they have decided to take their sapphic army global for the second consecutive year.

The LICK Weekender brought partygoers to the Greek island of Crete for a weekend of new friendships, blossoming relationships and unforgettable memories. With 500 attendees from around the world – from the UK to Japan, Kenya to Australia – guests brought some (much-needed) POC queer joy to the island.

As hosts of the event tell Gay Times, “LICK is for all queer women, but running a truly diverse event requires intention.” With a focus on de-centring whiteness in queer culture, LICK is committed to putting diversity at the forefront.

Below, founder Teddy Edwardes reflects on the landmark event and shares her thoughts on the importance of intentional diversity in the queer nightlife space.

Firstly, how was the event? Tell us about any standout moments or highlights from the weekend?

The entire weekend was a 10/10 from start to finish. Everyone was glowing with joy! So many new friendships, relationships and lifelong memories were made. It felt really special.

Do you know how many people were in attendance?

500 people attended! And there were women from all over the world. The top ten list of countries included the United Kingdom, United States, Tunisia, Kenya and Australia, but there were also women from The Caribbean, Egypt, Canada and Japan!