A harm reduction guide to cruising

While cruising dates all the way back to Ancient Greece, it experienced its greatest boom during the 70s, a time of queer liberation when the gay community was able to experience some semblance of freedom. This was greatly impacted by the HIV crisis in the 80s, which fundamentally altered our relationship and approach to sex.

The same could be argued for Covid. The virus prevented people from going out in public, let alone being physically intimate with another human being. Dating app usage and sex toy purchases surged as a result, offering an alternative to the connection we so desperately craved. But we quickly grew tired of both, and became desperate for physical intimacy.

During the pandemic, many folks deemed cruising a safer option, as sex would be taking place outdoors. With assistance of map-based cruising apps like Sniffies making their mark around this time, cruising not only felt safer, but more accessible. Sniffies really took off following Covid in 2020. The timing was perfect, people were exhausted with endless chatting on apps, preferring n0-strings sex, which Sniffies offered. The app has only continued to grow since. For example, London saw a staggering 475 percent growth in usership from 2022 to 2023.

It would seem that for many, the queer response to an epidemic is going back to basics, and we keep finding ourselves in the same woods, parks and open spaces as the queer generations before us, where we can be free to enjoy ourselves until the next public health crisis comes along.

Since cruising has become commodifiable and as publicly accessible as ever, it’s especially important we stay safe; not only from the law, but from the possible dangers or hazards that may occur in more casual sexual environments.

Cruising harm reduction advice

Cruising has an important role in queer history and in today’s community, but it does come with risks. That’s why we’ve assembled some harm-reduction tips for staying safe and having a cordial cruise.

Read up on the law in your country or state

Cruisers might be vulnerable to public indecency or trespassing charges depending on where they are in the world and the individual circumstances of how they are hooking up, so it’s important to be aware of any relevant legislation in your country or state and remain out of view of non-cruisers.

In the UK, there is no law against outdoor sex if you are concealed from the view of other individuals – though having sex in public facilities (such as toilets) is against the law.

Keep sexual health in mind

When it comes to sexual health, the official advice will always be to wear a condom for casual sex as a form of protection against STIs such as HIV, gonorrhoea and chlamydia. However, we know that this advice doesn’t always match the community’s sexual realities.

We recommend regularly getting tested so that you know what your status is and can share it with any prospective partners before casual sex. With cruising, as with all sexual encounters, it’s important to be able to converse – however quickly or informally – with prospective sexual partners regarding the use of condoms or PrEP and to use that information to inform whether you want to proceed.

In situations involving unprotected sex, where you’re not sure of a partner’s status, we recommend accessing PEP – a short course of treatment which reduces your risk of contracting HIV when taken within 72 hours (though it is most effective when taken within 24 hours).

In the UK, PEP is available for free on the NHS via your local sexual health clinic, whereas in the US you can use the HIV.gov Locator to find PEP services near you.

Research your cruising spot

Staying safe while cruising starts before you leave the house. Do a little research on the area you plan to cruise before heading over to the spot. A quick Google search on common cruising spaces in your area will return with reviews and the types of people you can find there.

However, Race Bannon, educator, activist and author of Learning The Ropes: A Basic Guide to Safe and Fun BDSM Lovemaking, says that sometimes the information from search engines can be inaccurate, especially in terms of safety. He believes the better option is to speak with other cruisers in the community. Be it face-to-face or over an app, like Sniffies.

“To make it even simpler to cruise, Sniffies allows cruisers to check-in to and post updates to Cruising Locations on the map – that means you can see who else is there, and what they’re looking for before you leave home,” CMO & Creative Director of Sniffies, Eli Martin, adds.

Let someone know where you are

We all have the friend who knows when we hoe. So make sure you let that precious pal in on where and when you’ll be cruising prior to leaving and how long you expect to be there. And, of course, send them a text when you’re home safe.

“It’s best to discuss this arrangement with a friend ahead of time so when it comes time to send them said information, they’re ready to receive it,” Bannon adds. “You should also ask the friend to respond to make sure they’ve received the information before you leave.”

Depending on your comfort level, may also want to use a location-sharing app like Find My Friends, so your friends can get accurate information about your whereabouts.

Travel light

You’re not going on vacation or a camping trip, so leave any unneeded cash, valuables, and jewellery at home. “You’ll want to keep your phone, wallet, and keys somewhere close at hand, but secure; something like a fanny pack is a great option,” Martin says.

You’re also going to want to bring some lube. Since most lube bottles are rather large to keep on your person, opt for a travel-sized bottle or lube packets. As an added effort, you can lubricate your hole with a lube applicator prior to leaving, and re-apply as needed throughout the experience.

Survey the environment and gauge your safety

Most cruising sites are busiest during the dark, so keep an eye out on your surroundings. Does the environment feel safe? Does it feel cruisey? If not, leave or play it cool for a while, until you spot other cruisers.

Get the vibe on the area before acting on anything. Sometimes the spot may feel too public, too empty, or perhaps the people cruising aren’t your type. All of these reasons are valid for saying no or fleeing the experience. What’s most important is you don’t do anything you aren’t comfortable with, and not to let others pressure you. “If at any point the feeling of fear outweighs excitement, it’s time to disengage,” Martin says.

Let cruisers know you’re interested

“Eye contact will always be the first sign that someone’s interested in messing around in a cruising environment,” Martin says. “You’ll know they’re into you if they catch your eye and maintain eye contact for just an instant longer than expected – if you’re really unsure, it’s usually about a count of three.”

However, signs and signals might vary based on your environment. For example, in a sauna or steam room, a guy might perform a suspicious amount of towel adjusting to let you know they’re into you.

If the cruising spot is busy and there’s heavy traffic, Bannon recommends giving this person the “cruisy look”, walking ahead 10-20 feet, then stopping and looking back for a moment. “If they look back too, there’s a very good chance they’re interested.”

Reject cruisers respectfully

There’s not often a lot of talking during cruising, but a verbal “no” is the easiest way to convey your disinterest in another cruiser. Don’t be afraid to turn someone down, but don’t be rude either. Rejection is par for the course, and just as it’s important that others respect your rejection of their advances, always make sure the other person is interested in you before making your next move.

“When you’re cruising, a ‘no’ is just as important as a ‘yes,’” Martin says. “If you’re trying to catch their eye, and they won’t maintain that all important shared eye contact, that’s a surefire sign they’re not into it.”

Some ways people may say “no” via signalling is by moving away from you, avoiding your glance, shaking their head “no”, double tapping their body, or moving your hand off of them if you reach out.

“Generations of cruisers have figured out how to speak this language; you’ll pick it up too,” Martin assures.

Reporting crime

Unfortunately, cruising is not exempt from issues in the wider world. As cruising mostly takes place in secluded outdoor areas instead of a monitored venue, cruisers can be vulnerable to crime.

If you have sadly become the victim of an attack such as a hate crime, robbery or sexual assault, you should feel assured in your right to go to the police and report it as you would any other crime.

Regardless of whether you report an incident to the authorities, you may want to spread the word to the wider community via social media or simply by word of mouth. This can help other cruisers be aware of potential threats in specific locations.

There are dedicated resources to help you if you have been the victim of sexual violence or hate crime which will be available at your local LGBTQIA+ centre or sexual health clinic. You can also find details of resources for the UK and US below.

US:

UK:

SARCS (Sexual Assault Response Coordination Service):

Find a SARCS centre in England via the NHS England website.

Find a SARCS centre in Wales via the NHS Wales website.

SARCS Scotland Hotline: 0800 148 88 88

The Rowan (Northern Ireland’s SARCS centre) Hotline: 0800 389 4424