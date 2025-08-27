The former New South Wales policeman accused of murdering Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday (26 August), Beau Lamarre-Condon appeared in court via a video link to enter his not guilty plea to two charges of domestic violence-related murder and one charge of aggravated break and enter.

When Deputy Chief Magistrate Theo Tsavdardis asked Lamarre-Condon to confirm his not guilty plea, the latter replied: “Yes, Your Honour.”

In a statement outside the courthouse, the accused’s lawyer Benjamin Archbold told reporters: “My client’s pleaded not guilty to all charges. As you’ll probably appreciate, there are always more sides to every story, and we’ll have an opportunity to tell ours.”

According to an additional report from The Guardian, the case is scheduled to proceed to the Supreme Court on 3 October to be listed for trial, likely in 2026 or 2027.

The recent development comes over a year after Lamarre-Condon – who joined the police force in 2019 and was once romantically involved with Baird – handed himself in to Sydney Police.

According to court documents, Baird and Davies were allegedly murdered between 12:01am and 5:30pm on 19 February, and a “significant” amount of blood was found at Baird’s home in Paddington.

Neighbours reportedly heard a “verbal argument” that morning.

Police alleged that the bodies were then moved in a rented van that was captured on CCTV footage the same evening.

A few days later, the remains of Baird and Davies were found on a rural property in the town of Bungonia, 20 minutes from the original search location.

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said their bodies were discovered near the entrance and were covered with rock and debris.

“Police located a projectile at the premises which had been discharged…this has been ballistically matched to a NSW Police firearm,” Doherty told reporters.

Baird and Davies’ murder resulted in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras organisers formally requesting New South Wales police to withdraw from marching in the 2024 parade.

“In recent days, many have voiced their concerns to us, particularly regarding feelings of unease at the Parade. Their concerns centre on whether it can still be a space to protest, celebrate, and advocate for equality, as well as to honour and grieve for those we’ve lost, given the NSW Police’s participation in this year’s event,” they said.

“Our community needs space to grieve the loss of Jesse and Luke, who, before this tragedy, would have been here celebrating with us at the Festival.”

The NSW police obliged the request, with a spokesperson for the force stating: “While disappointed with this outcome, NSW police will continue to work closely with the LGBTIQA+ community and remain committed to working with organisers to provide a safe environment for all those participating in and supporting this Saturday’s parade.”