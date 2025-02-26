Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg dies, aged 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has tragically passed away at 39.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” the beloved talent’s publicist Gary Mantoosh said in a statement on 26 February. “The family requests privacy for their loss.”

According to the New York Post, Trachtenberg was found by her mother around 8:00 am at One Columbus Place in Manhattan, New York.

In a statement, the NYPD revealed that upon their arrival, they found “a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.”

Sources close revealed to the news outlet that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have experienced complications.

As of writing, it is believed that the Black Christmas star passed away of natural causes, with the NYPD ruling out foul play.

An autopsy is set to be conducted to determine her exact cause of death.

Trachtenberg’s passing has been met with shock and sadness by thousands of fans on social media.

One fan wrote: “Rest in peace, Michelle Trachtenberg. Thank you for the childhood memories. fly high.”

Another fan tweeted: “There are no words to describe how devastating this is .. Michelle, your legacy and inspiration will never be forgotten.”

An array of Trachtenberg’s former co-stars and colleagues also shared their condolences.

In a joint statement, Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage described the Euro Trip star as “funny, kind, and talented.”

Ed Westwick and David Boreanaz took to their respective Instagram Stories, with the former writing: “So sad to hear of the passing of @MichelleTrachtenberg. Sending prayers.”

The Buffy and Angel actor echoed similar sentiments, writing: “So very sad… Horrible news. RIP, and prayers to her and her family.

Lastly, in a statement to PEOPLE, Rosie O’Donnell described Trachtenberg’s death as “heartbreaking.”

She added: “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

The two talents starred in the hit 1996 children’s comedy Harriet the Spy.

Before her shocking passing, Trachtenberg was active on social media, sharing throwback photos from her various red carpet appearances and new selfies.

In her final post, uploaded on 18 February, Trachtenberg reflected on the inspiration behind her look from National Geographic Channel’s Killing Kennedy premiere in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Trachtenberg (@michelletrachtenberg)

“I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell #throwback,” the Mercy star wrote alongside a green heart emoji.

Trachtenberg first rose to fame in the 90s, appearing in various commercials before landing lead roles in popular TV shows like Clarissa Explains It All, All My Children and The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

In 1996, she starred in Paramount Pictures’ popular film Harriet the Spy, based on the popular children’s book of the same name.

Trachtenberg’s star continued to rise in the early 2000s due to her breakout performances in Disney’s Ice Princess, Euro Trip and 17 Again.

However, among her extensive film and TV catalogue, Trachtenberg’s two most beloved roles were Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Georgina Sparks from Gossip Girl.

Our thoughts are with Michelle Trachtenberg’s family and friends during this unthinkable time.