Anti-trans Republican candidate followed sexually explicit accounts – including a queer porn star

Conservative politician Bill Berrien has been exposed for following NSFW accounts – including a non-binary adult film star – despite his “family values” political stance.

Back in July, the Pindel Global Precision CEO entered the 2026 race for Wisconsin governor.

Since then, Berrien has run on a campaign centring around conservative “family values,” which includes aligning with convicted felon and US president Donald Trump, “pushing back on the left’s radical agenda,” and, of course, spewing anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric that refers to trans people as a “radical social experimentation.”

However, the 56-year-old’s right-wing “values” were recently called into question when the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared a surprising report regarding his online activity.

According to the news outlet, Berrien followed numerous sexually explicit accounts on the publishing platform Medium, including Polyamorary Today and Sexography.

His following list also included sex positive writers Octavio Morrison and Emma Austin, as well as non-binary author and adult film star Jiz Lee.

In a statement to the aforementioned publication, a spokeswoman from Berrien’s campaign brushed off the revelation, stating: “It is absurd to suggest that Bill would know about a particular author’s personal choices or by reading one article by an author would agree with everything else they wrote.

“It is also absurd to suggest that reading articles about sex as a happily married adult man with three children is in any way out of line with conservative Catholic values.”

According to the news outlet, 23 profiles – including the majority of the NSFW ones mentioned above – were removed from Berrien’s Medium following list, following their inquiry into his online activity.

“When you brought this up, he logged in on Tuesday and started messing around, which resulted in some folks being deleted,” another spokeswoman from the campaign told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

In addition to his representatives, Berrien shared a statement to The Associated Press downplaying the news.

“There are a lot of important issues that are affecting our state and nation,” he said. “But what is the mainstream media focused on right now? Some stupid articles I read years ago, not the plans I have to reindustrialise our state, turn the economy around, and bring prosperity for all through work.”

Berrien also targeted “mainstream media” in a post on X/Twitter, describing the coverage as “garbage political hits” and exclaiming that it won’t keep him out of “this fight.”

On 23 September, Lee shared their reaction to the news, slamming Berrien for his hypocritical behaviour.

“It’s okay to follow trans porn stars. It’s okay to read articles about sex and relationships,” they wrote.

“What’s not okay is the hypocrisy of backing forceful legislation that restricts what people, trans and otherwise, can do with their own bodies. That is shameful.”