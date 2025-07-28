Queer couples on what loving beyond labels means to them

In 2025, discourse around labels is raising big questions about how we connect and what it means to love one another. While some hold labels dear, embracing the belonging and definition they provide, others are letting their connections be defined by attraction over identity.

According to Hinge, 48% of queer daters feel frustrated by the constraints of gender and sexuality categories, a phenomenon known as Label Fatigue. In response, GAY TIMES sat down with two queer couples to explore how loving beyond labels allows them to feel both held and free within their relationships.

Leo (he/him) and Nkem (he/him)

After falling into a relationship founded on mutual friends and shared interests, Leo and Nkem have been dating for three years. Their connection allowed Nkem to better understand his identity as a gay man.

“Leo is the first guy I’ve ever dated and before him, I couldn’t imagine having romantic feelings for a man,” shares Nkem. “Exploring my sexuality through our relationship has felt very easy and organic, like something just clicked in my head.”

Leo adds: “I’ve found that people I share chemistry with often resonate with the same labels I do but labels should never tie you down.”

Hinge’s Love Beyond Labels report reveals that LGBTQIA+ daters are increasingly adopting Label Fluidity – an attitude to dating which focuses on evolution and curiosity, prioritising connection and chemistry over labels.

Like 37% of LGBTQIA+ daters who have updated the sexuality labels they previously identified with, both Leo and Nkem have used different labels throughout their journeys and both faced judgement from others when expressing the shift in how they identify, an experience shared by 60% of LGBTQIA+ daters.

Being together and allowing chemistry to be the deciding factor in their connection, the pair have been able to better understand both themselves and one another.

“Together, we both have a deep respect for each other’s autonomy. I feel very lucky to be with someone who has a deep understanding of the labels I use for myself, seeing how much we have in common led us both to use the same labels and our shared experiences have helped me feel more secure in my identity,” Leo says.

“For any younger daters navigating dating and label fluidity, I would say don’t be too bogged down. If a label appeals to you, allow yourself to imagine a life where you could try it out.” Leo adds.