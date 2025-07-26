Young Royals star Edvin Ryding joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Edvin Ryding has joined the cast of the new Hunger Games film.

Back in June, it was announced that a movie adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, would receive a movie adaptation.

Set 24 years before the first book, the story follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy – Katniss’ beloved mentor and close friend in the original series – and his harrowing experience competing in the 50th annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The synopsis reads: “This year, in honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymtich Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break.

“He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight… and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

Over the last few months, the Hunger Games fandom has been treated to an array of exciting casting news, including Ryding’s, which was announced on July 25.

According to Variety, the beloved talent will portray Vitus, a Capitol University student assigned to the prep team of the District 12 tributes, alongside Iris Apatow’s Proserpina.

Naturally, Ryding’s casting was an immediate hit with Young Royals fans, who flocked to social media to share their excitement about the news.

“I’m seated, the theater employers are telling me to leave because it’s not November of 2026 yet but I cant. I’m simply too seated/,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another fan on Reddit echoed similar sentiments: “Guys, I’m dying, my worlds are colliding.”

A third fan commented: “Edvin’s takeover of Hollywood going perfectly to plan….. we’ll all be speaking Swedish in 5 years.”

Ryding’s Young Royals co-star and friend Omar Rudberg also celebrated the news on X/Twitter, sharing a wholesome story of how the former revealed his casting to him.

“I go hey what u up to? He goes nothing just chilling watching a movie. I go what movie. He goes Hunger Games, you know just getting ready,” he tweeted.

“I go for what? He smiles and that’s when I threw my phone away and he laughs and I’m gagged.”

As previously mentioned, Ryding is best known for his performance as Prince Wilhelm in Netflix’s gay Swedish teen drama Young Royals, for which he received universal praise and the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival award for ‘Rising Star’.

Since the series’ conclusion, the 22-year-old’s star has continued to make waves in the film and TV sphere, with him earning prominent roles in A Part of You, A Life’s Worth and 28 Years Later.

Ryding isn’t the only superstar talent to snag a prominent role in Sunrise on the Reaping.

The film’s all star cast includes: Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) as Lenore Dove Baird, Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as Effie Trinket, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction) as Drusilla Sickle, and Kieran Culkin (Succesion) as Caeser Flickerman.

More star power incoming: Mckenna Grace (The Handmaids Tale) as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr (Waves) as Beetee Latier, Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) as Mags Flanagan, Billy Porter (Pose) as Magno Stift, and Ralph Fiennes (James Bond) as President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit cinemas on 26 November 2026.