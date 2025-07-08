“It felt warm inside” is a very real quote by Nicholas Hoult about Superman co-star David Corenswet

Nicholas Hoult has sent Gay Twitter into meltdown mode with his comments about Superman co-star David Corenswet.

Unlike their respective characters in the superhero film — Lex Luthor and Clark Kent — the two actors have been serving up plenty of bromance over the past few weeks as they promote the movie.

In a recent interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Hoult reminisced about a time his wife encouraged him to be “held by” Corenswet.

“I was chatting to my wife and she was like, ‘It’s so nice to be held by someone bigger than you. You don’t really get that, do you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I guess I don’t,’” he revealed.

“And she was like, ‘David could hold you.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably could.’ I did [ask David] and it felt warm inside.”

Unsurprisingly, Hoult’s comments about Corenswet making his insides feel warm — very jealous, by the way — went viral for thirsty reasons: one, we’ve all seen Corenswet’s physique; and two, as a society, we still fall for the homoerotic bromance shtick!

“This movie is about end 3 marriages,” one Twitter/X user joked, referencing Corenswet’s undeniably chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Superman/Clark Kent’s love interest Lois Lane.

Another fan hilariously tweeted a picture of Michelle Williams’ character in Brokeback Mountain, as she catches her husband Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) passionately making out with Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), alongside the caption: “Nicholas Hoult’s wife watching her husband being held by David Corenswet.”

A third posted: “Happy Pride, even if it’s not Pride Month anymore.”

Directed by James Gunn, who memorably helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Superman is the first feature film in the DC Universe (DCU).

The official synopsis reads: “Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

Superman also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell.

Corenswet, who takes over the mantle from Henry Cavill, rose to fame in Ryan Murphy’s campy drama The Politician (2019–2020), where he played River Barkley, a popular and athletic teen romantically involved with Ben Platt’s lead character, Payton Hobart.

The actor went on to star in Hollywood (2020), Pearl and We Own This City (both 2022), and Lady in the Lake and Twisters (both 2024).

Superman will be released on 11 July. Watch the trailer below.