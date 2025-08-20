Red, White & Royal Blue author shares major update on movie sequel

Casey McQuiston has shared a massive new update for the highly anticipated sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue.

On 14 August, the Arlington Public Library hosted its Arlington Reads event, featuring the beloved author.

During the sitdown, McQuiston discussed their plethora of best-selling books – such as The Pairing – and working in the romance genre with Librarian Michelle Biwer.

In addition to their literary work, McQuiston shared a new update on the upcoming sequel to the hit film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, which they are co-writing with director Matthew López.

“I think it’s safe to say our pencils are kind of down for now & we’ll see what comes next as far as moving forward,” they revealed.

“But I’m not at liberty to say more than that, but I know that everyone I’ve spoken to on the project is really excited about it, so that’s all I can say.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for dedicated Red, White & Royal Blue fans to react to the exciting update, with one X/Twitter user writing: “Script being done, which means one step closer to getting firstprince back.”

Another fan added: “So the script is finished, everybody cheer!!”

While many fans were excited over the update, some expressed worry over the film’s future due to McQuiston’s somewhat vague answer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I actually don’t know how anyone reads this as positive on the sequel. They didn’t say the script is done, specifically said pencils are down, to me it means postponed,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments: “Okay, now I’m worried about whether or not the sequel is actually happening. I wasn’t concerned before because they only announced it a year ago, and the movie came out a year before that, and sequels take time, but the wording of this is so strange that it’s giving red flag.”

A third Red, White & Royal Blue enthusiast added: “I love #RWRBMovie but at the moment, I’m not holding my breath that it’s gonna see the light of day anytime soon or with the same cast.”

Fortunately, McQuiston released a statement on 19 August, addressing the growing uncertainty.

“[I don’t know] who needs to hear this, but “pencils down” is a figure of speech that refers to when you’re taking the SAT or something and it’s time to put your pencil down bc the section of the test is done,” they wrote via their Instagram story.

“I’ve used this expression like 100000 times to describe the feeling of turning in a manuscript, it’s not that deep!”

The first Red, White & Royal Blue film first captivated LGBTQIA+ fans in August 2023 following its premiere on Prime Video.

Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, the movie follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between the charismatic son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman) and a dashing British prince.

Upon its release, the romantic comedy received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the electric chemistry between Zakhar-Perez and Galitzine.

Red, White & Royal Blue also received numerous award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Television Movie.

In July, McQuiston told Yahoo! Entertainment that the sequel will take a “glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership.”

The added: “With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together.”

While we continue to wait for the Red, White & Royal Blue 2, check out our ranking of the best Alex and Henry scenes here.