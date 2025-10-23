Pillion: Exclusive first look at Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling in new poster

We have an exclusive look at the legendary new poster for Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård’s gay BDSM romance, Pillion.

Directed by Harry Lighton, the film follows Colin (Melling), a “weedy wallflower letting life pass him by,” who becomes the submissive to Ray (Skarsgård), the “impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club.”

The official synopsis for Pillion adds: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

In the striking new poster, Ray oozes control as he leans against his motorbike in a beige, navy, and black leather ensemble, gripping Colin’s head between his legs.

It’s an accurate reflection of their sub-dom dynamic, first teased in the surprisingly hilarious and tender trailer.

Across a series of chaotic scenes, Ray refuses to let Colin sit beside him at dinner (saving the seat instead for his Rottweiler!), Colin squeals in agony (/pleasure?) during a raucous wrestling match, and he’s even put to work running errands for his master.

The trailer culminates with Ray instructing Colin to purchase a butt plug because he’s “too tight,” prompting Colin to stammer: “Yeah, erm… lovely. That sounds like a plan… Bye then.”

Due for release on 28 November in the UK, Pillion has received universal critical acclaim, with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Praise has been aimed at Lighton’s direction and script, as well as the performances of Melling and Skarsgård.

Earlier this week, Skarsgård sparked a feral frenzy at the film’s BFI UK premiere, rocking a halterneck-style shirt by French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin and tight leather biker trousers that showcased his sculpted shoulders and back.

Relatable responses ranged from “I need him to step on me, IDGAF” to “this is so Swedish of him” and “I’m actually going insane.”

Based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, Pillion also stars Douglas Hodge as Pete, Lesley Sharp as Peggy, Anthony Welsh as Darren, and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears as Kevin, another sub.

You can watch the first trailer for Pillion below.