Pierson Fodé’s abs are the breakout star of Netflix’s new film The Wrong Paris

Pierson Fodé, who first made us swoon as a gay hunk in Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, is showing off his insane bod in Netflix’s new film.

The Wrong Paris stars Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, a single woman who enters a dating show with a “handsome rich bachelor thinking it’s in Paris, France, only to discover it is actually in Paris, Texas” – an hour away from her hometown.

Fodé plays the aforementioned bachelor, Trey McAllen III, a ripped cowboy who delivers one of the hottest scenes of the year – spoiler alert – washing his horse shirtless while Dawn (and a cameraman) look on in awe.

Ahead of the film’s release, we were treated to a sneak peek of the scene in the still below — and it absolutely delivers!

The Wrong Paris is available to stream on Netflix now.

Fodé is best known to LGBTQIA+ audiences for Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List (2015), playing Ely Diamond alongside Victoria Justice’s Naomi Mills, two best friends whose bond is tested when Naomi falls for Ely’s boyfriend.

Since then, the actor has starred in television dramas such as The Bold and the Beautiful (2015–2018), Dynasty (2019), Animal Kingdom (2022) and Based on a True Story (2023).

Fodé is set to star alongside Lily James and Dan Stevens in the upcoming biographical drama Swiped, based on the life of Bumble’s founder and CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Swiped will be released theatrically in the U.S. on 19 September.