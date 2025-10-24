Kit Connor cast in new film from Looking and All of Us Strangers director

Kit Connor has been cast in A Long Winter, a new drama from All of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh.

Announced by Deadline on 22 October, there’s “no word yet” on the Heartstopper star’s role, although it has been confirmed that the film will also feature Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II) and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Connor’s co-star in Warfare (2024).

A Long Winter will follow Louise, “the alcoholic mother of Mike (Hechinger) and Tommy, who takes off after a quarrel with her husband Lester — walking with her dog to the home of her brother Frank, quite a few miles away.

“When a snowstorm blows up suddenly and socks in the entire area, Lester and Mike begin a search that soon expands with the aid of local neighbors and law enforcement.”

According to Deadline, Haigh will direct the film “from his own script”.

The gay filmmaker memorably wrote and directed LGBTQIA+ classics such as Weekend (2011) and All of Us Strangers (2023), for which he earned three BAFTA nominations.

Haigh is also known for writing and directing the HBO series Looking (2014–2015) and its film sequel Looking: The Movie (2016).

A Long Winter is the latest in a string of projects for Connor.

Earlier this year he starred in the aforementioned Warfare, the critically-acclaimed war drama from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, and has been confirmed to star in A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, One of Us and Rapture.

In 2026, Connor will reprise his Emmy-winning role as Nick Nelson in the Heartstopper film Heartstopper Forever, which will serve as the conclusion to the beloved Netflix series.

The official synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Wash Westmoreland, best known for films such as Still Alice (2014) and Colette (2018), directs, while Connor and his co-lead Joe Locke serve as executive producers alongside Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn.

In addition to Connor and Locke, Heartstopper Forever will see the return of William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James, and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

Heartstopper Forever will premiere on Netflix in 2026.