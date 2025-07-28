Kit Connor and Joe Locke bid farewell to Nick and Charlie as Heartstopper film wraps

Heartstopper has officially wrapped!

On 27 July, stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke shared on social media that the upcoming film — which will mark the end of the franchise — has finished filming.

Connor and Locke, who play Nick and Charlie, posted their own wrap photos with the captions: “Bye Charlie, thankyou<3” and “Wrapped. Thank you for everything.”

Locke’s post, which attracted responses from fellow Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches and Young Royals star Edvin Ryding, was met with thousands of emotional – and celebratory – comments from fans.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put into words what Charlie means to me. Thank you for being the best Charlie Spring we could have asked, Joe,” said one fan, while another wrote: “You are so incredibly inspiring and I’m immensely proud of you. You are our Charlie Spring forever.”

The film, officially titled Heartstopper Forever, was first confirmed in April – six months after the show’s critically acclaimed third season was released.

The official synopsis reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Wash Westmoreland, who’s best known for Still Alice (2014) and Colette (2018), is set to direct the film. Connor and Locke serve as executive producers alongside Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, Patrick Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

As well as Connor and Locke, the film is expected to see the return of William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

Heartstopper Forever will premiere on Netflix in 2026.